- Project Management
- Information Technology (IT) Management
- Communication
- Negotiation
- Leadership
- Team Management
- Task Management
- Management
- Planning
- Plan
- Accounting
- Financial Ratio
Career Success Specialization
Build Essential Skills for the Workplace. Improve your employability and advance in today’s dynamic workforce.
Offered By
What you will learn
Apply management principles and problem-solving skills
Communicate with co-workers and produce clear and concise writing
Manage your time and plan projects effectively
Understand finance and use winning negotiation strategies
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The purpose of the Capstone Project in the Career Success Specialization is for you to apply the methods and techniques you learned in the series of courses to a personal experience, giving you a way to communicate your value to potential employers. You’ll focus your communication, management, negotiation, problem solving, business writing, time management, finance, entrepreneurship, and project management skills into a single project that demonstrates your career readiness.
No prior experience required.
There are 10 Courses in this Specialization
Project Management: The Basics for Success
This course combines the essential elements of Project Management and Team Leadership into one course. Through class engagement and reflection, you will acquire further understanding of the responsibilities of leadership and become better prepared to apply this knowledge to the project environment.
Work Smarter, Not Harder: Time Management for Personal & Professional Productivity
You will be able to gain and apply your knowledge and understanding of personal and professional awareness, organization and commitment, and use the tools, methods and techniques that you have learned in goal setting, prioritization, scheduling, and delegation to overcome time management challenges and enhance productivity.
Finance for Non-Financial Professionals
Impact your financial decisions and learn how to affect the performance of your unit's profitability and of your organization. In this course gain a basic understanding of finance and accounting concepts to drive your organization's growth. Upon completion of this course, you will have gained general financial knowledge and an in-depth understanding of the impact of your decisions outside your functional area. Content of the course includes selected aspects of finance from a non-financial specialist perspective. Specific topics include: financial analysis; planning, forecasting, and budgeting; cash flow, and strategic financing. This class will be interactive and will require the active involvement of the participants in finance related activities.
Communication in the 21st Century Workplace
The workplace is more diverse than ever before. As the world population grows and our connectivity increases, it is common to work alongside colleagues from different generations, life experiences, cultures, genders, orientations, and religions. The increased diversity coupled with the shift toward remote and hybrid work environments means it's more critical than ever to develop appropriate communication strategies and practices. This course will teach you to identify and adapt your own communication style to not only increase team productivity, but also build bridges with colleagues from all backgrounds.
Instructors
Rob Stone, PMP, M.Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Margaret Meloni, MBA, PMPInstructor, University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education
Sue Robins, M.S. Ed.Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
