Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension
Rob Stone is a successful project manager who also teaches workshops and seminars on project management.
Rob has branched out from his civil engineering training and background and now works with numerous organizations and industries including manufacturing, health care, insurance, non-profit organizations, government agencies and others. Rob works throughout the United States, and has also worked in Europe, Africa, Australia, China, and the Middle East. Rob’s hands-on approach to project management has led him and those with whom he works to successful project results for on-time high-quality deliveries within budget.
Rob holds a Master’s in Education, is certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP®), and holds a certification in Six Sigma.