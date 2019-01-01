Profile

Rob Stone, PMP, M.Ed.

Instructor, University of California, Irvine Extension

    Rob Stone is a successful project manager who also teaches workshops and seminars on project management.

    Rob has branched out from his civil engineering training and background and now works with numerous organizations and industries including manufacturing, health care, insurance, non-profit organizations, government agencies and others. Rob works throughout the United States, and has also worked in Europe, Africa, Australia, China, and the Middle East. Rob’s hands-on approach to project management has led him and those with whom he works to successful project results for on-time high-quality deliveries within budget.

    Rob holds a Master’s in Education, is certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP®), and holds a certification in Six Sigma.

    Effective Problem-Solving and Decision-Making

    Gestión de proyectos: las bases del éxito

    إدارة المشروع: أساسيات النجاح

    Career Success Project

    Project Management: The Basics for Success

    Proyecto Final de Éxito Profesional

    Cómo resolver problemas y tomar decisiones con eficacia

