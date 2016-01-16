This course combines the essential elements of Project Management and Team Leadership into one course. Through class engagement and reflection, you will acquire further understanding of the responsibilities of leadership and become better prepared to apply this knowledge to the project environment.
This course is part of the Career Success Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the stages of the project cycle
Monitor project activities and assess progress
Communicate proficiently to report project status
Develop and strengthen high performance teams
Skills you will gain
- Project Management
- Communication
- Leadership
- Team Management
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Foundational Project Management Elements
The WBS
Planning and Scheduling
Project Leadership, Teamwork, and Dealing with Difficult People
Reviews
- 5 stars69.33%
- 4 stars24.15%
- 3 stars4.83%
- 2 stars0.93%
- 1 star0.74%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT MANAGEMENT: THE BASICS FOR SUCCESS
I enjoyed the overview of project management and the detailed explanations that were immediately helpful in my work. Lots of great information! Many things for me to think about over a long time
I liked it, although it sometimes felt quite fast paced and a little bit difficult to understand the information in due time. To mitigate this I think adding a week or so, could be beneficial...
This is a great introductory course to the world of project management. From here, you may choose to enroll to other courses that focus on specific parts of the project management process.
The instructor explained all the key facts very nicely and attractively. He has great knowledge and experience about project management, Thank you very much for providing such a valuable course.
About the Career Success Specialization
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.