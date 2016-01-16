About this Course

54,809 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the stages of the project cycle

  • Monitor project activities and assess progress

  • Communicate proficiently to report project status

  • Develop and strengthen high performance teams

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Team Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(37,852 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Foundational Project Management Elements

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The WBS

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Planning and Scheduling

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Project Leadership, Teamwork, and Dealing with Difficult People

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 123 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT MANAGEMENT: THE BASICS FOR SUCCESS

View all reviews

About the Career Success Specialization

Career Success

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder