In this course, you’ll discover the essentials of project management success through effective team development and leadership. Learn to identify key team stages, build strong teams, and adapt leadership styles for various projects. Whether you're new to project management or an experienced professional, this course offers indispensable knowledge for achieving project excellence.
Team Building and Leadership in Project Management
This course is part of Microsoft Project Management Professional Certificate
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Gain insight into the stages of team development.
Discuss the significance of effective team building and leadership in meeting project objectives.
Explore various leadership styles applicable to project management contexts.
5 assignments
There is 1 module in this course
This module provides a comprehensive exploration of PMP key concpets. You will delve into team dynamics and leadership development, applying best practices, and practical applications of these concepts. From understanding core concepts to hands-on activities, you will gain the expertise needed for effective project leadership and team building.
9 videos10 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
· If you want to start or switch to a career in the field of Project Management.
· If you are interested in the field of project management, just beginning to work with project management tools.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.