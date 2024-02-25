Learners who complete this program will receive a 50% discount voucher to take the MO-210 Certification Exam.
Through 2027, the project management-oriented labor force in seven project-oriented sectors is expected to grow by 33 percent or nearly 22 million new jobs. Prepare for a new career in this high-demand field with professional training from Microsoft.
Project managers are skilled and organized professionals who equip their teams with the tools to succeed and evolve through projects. They play a critical role in ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope, and within budget while meeting the desired goals and objectives.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll develop a strong foundation in project management.
Prepare confidently for the PMP certification exam by practicing with sample questions and gaining a comprehensive understanding of the exam structure, content, and requirements. Apply your acquired knowledge and skills in practical scenarios through case studies and interactive exercises, reinforcing learning and improving your project management capabilities.
When you graduate, you’ll have tangible examples to talk about in job interviews and be prepared to undertake the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification exam.
Applied Learning Project
This program has been uniquely mapped to key job skills required in project management roles. In each course, you’ll be able to consolidate what you have learned by completing a capstone project that simulates real-world project management scenarios. You’ll also complete a final capstone project where you’ll work through the process of solving a fictional business problem as a project manager. The project will include practicing on:
• A real-world scenario focused on leading a project through the full project life cycle, utilizing Microsoft Excel as the project tool to track, manage and monitor the project processes. Experience managing a project from concept to closeout, delivering the intended benefits of the project, and solving problems as they arise.
To round off your learning, you’ll take a mock exam that has been set up in a similar style to the industry-recognized PMI® Authorized PMP® Exam, a global standard in project management certification.