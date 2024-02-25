Microsoft
Microsoft Project Management Professional Certificate
Microsoft Project Management Professional Certificate

Launch your career as a project manager. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career in project management in as little as 4 months. No prior experience required to get started.

Taught in English

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Acquire knowledge of project management terminology, methodologies, and best practices in order to apply them effectively in real-world scenarios.

  • Master the Principle Domains and Process Groups relevant to the PMP Exam.

  • Use Microsoft Excel for data preparation, analysis, and visualization to gain expertise in developing and managing project schedules.

  • Demonstrate your new skills with a capstone project using real-world scenarios and prepare for the industry-recognized PMP certification exam.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Prepare for a career in Business

  • Receive professional-level training from Microsoft
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Earn 50% off your Certification Exam (PL-300)

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Project Management Fundamentals

Course 12 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of the basic concepts and principles of project management.

  • Identify and analyze various approaches to project planning for effective execution.

  • Discuss the value and benefits that a Project Management Office (PMO) can provide to an organization.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Stakeholder Management
Category: Communication Planning
Category: Project Management
Category: Team Management
Category: Risk Identification

Team Building and Leadership in Project Management

Course 23 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the stages of team development.

  • Discuss the significance of effective team building and leadership in meeting project objectives.

  • Explore various leadership styles applicable to project management contexts.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Domains
Category: Project Monitoring
Category: Project Execution
Category: Project Management
Category: Tailor Approach

Project Manager Engagement with Stakeholders

Course 30 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the significance of communication in alignment with the organization's strategic goals and business needs.

  • Explore the influence of organizational culture, structure, and governance on project management decisions and outcomes.

  • Describe cultural nuances affecting project communications and stakeholder engagements, fostering effective collaboration across cultural boundaries.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Solving
Category: PMP Principles
Category: Project Methodologies
Category: Principle-based Approaches
Category: Project Management

Process Groups and Processes in Project Management

Course 4

What you'll learn

  • Learn to apply processes for planning and managing project communications effectively.

  • Acquire skills to ensure clear and effective communication within project teams and stakeholders.

  • Gain an understanding of processes for identifying and analyzing project risks, enabling proactive mitigation strategies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Exam Preparation
Category: Exam Strategies
Category: PMP Exam Techniques

PMP Formulas

Course 50 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the process of Earned Value Management for accurate project performance evaluation.

  • Learn to implement PMP formulas to monitor progress and optimize resource utilization in diverse project environments.

  • Learn to assess project Return on Investment (ROI) for prioritizing investments and maximizing organizational value.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Organizational Structure of a Project
Category: Approaches to project management
Category: Project Organization
Category: Project Management Principles
Category: Project Processes

Project Management Principles

Course 60 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into distinguishing between process and principle-based approaches to project management.

  • Learn to implement principle-based knowledge, skills, tools, and techniques across various project scenarios.

  • Describe the 12 PMP Principles outlined in the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) for guiding project management practices effectively.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Earned Value Management
Category: Advanced Excel
Category: Analytical Thinking
Category: Problem-solving
Category: Problem-Solving
Category: ROI Assessment
Category: PMP Formulas

Project Management Performance Domains

Course 70 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into applying the 8 Project Performance domains throughout a project lifecycle.

  • Learn to implement the domains as an integrated system to ensure project success.

  • Understand domain variability in projects; discern relevant activities for specific contexts.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Agile Principles
Category: Agile Execution
Category: Project Management
Category: Agile Methodologies
Category: Agile Implementation

Agile and Hybrid Approaches in a Project Environment

Course 8

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into Agile principles and methodologies for project execution.

  • Learn to execute projects using Agile methodologies and adapt to changing requirements.

  • Implement Agile practices effectively in project environments to foster flexibility and collaboration.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Strategic Alignment
Category: Project Management
Category: Goal Orientation
Category: Communication
Category: Cross-cultural Analysis

PMP Application Process and Practice Exam

Course 9

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the content areas, domains, and structure of the PMP exam.

  • Review the PMP Exam Content Outline, discussing domains, knowledge areas, and question formats.

  • Learn and apply good practice exam techniques to increase chances of passing the PMP Exam successfully.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Foster Collaboration
Category: Leadership
Category: Team Development
Category: Project Management
Category: Communication

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
73 Courses674,901 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

