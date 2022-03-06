About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisite knowledge is required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the main variables of a project in a business context and describe the differences between projects and processes

  • Identify different organizational strcutures when working on a project

  • Describe the main human and cultural dimensions when working on projects

  • Pick the best organizational structure for a project

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Project Team
  • Conflict Management
Instructors

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Projects and Project Management Principles

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The organizational side of Project Management

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization

Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills

