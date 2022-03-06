Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. Projects are the organizational way to make innovation happen and to realize any kind of custom solution or to change how an organization work. Project Management is the set of capabilities, skills and tools to properly work on projects. The course aims to define the concept of a project and to show how, in the management of a successful business, project management and process management must coexist and integrate. During the course the project is analyzed as a managerial tool for the management of change and innovation and its links with the company strategy are emphasized.
This course is part of the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
No prerequisite knowledge is required.
Identify the main variables of a project in a business context and describe the differences between projects and processes
Identify different organizational strcutures when working on a project
Describe the main human and cultural dimensions when working on projects
Pick the best organizational structure for a project
- Project Management
- Project Team
- Conflict Management
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Introduction to Projects and Project Management Principles
The organizational side of Project Management
Great teachers! Provided great examples and their lesson plans were easy to follow! Highly recommend.
The subject is very well addressed. Interesting tests and concepts.
LEARNING THIS COURSE WAS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ME. IT WAS VERY UNDERSTANDABLE. THANK YOU Regards Eric
About the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
This specializations is intended for any professional seeking to develop Project Management skills. Through 3 courses, you will cover the main project management approaches, the behavioral aspects, the main tools and techniques to plan and control projects which will prepare you to successfully manage projects.
