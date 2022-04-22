TB
Apr 25, 2022
LEARNING THIS COURSE WAS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ME. IT WAS VERY UNDERSTANDABLE. THANK YOU\n\nRegards Eric
Mar 6, 2022
Great teachers! Provided great examples and their lesson plans were easy to follow! Highly recommend.
By Patricio F B•
Apr 22, 2022
I am a scientist with limited business accumen. Having that said, the presentation and delivery of the talks are clear to make them understandable and appealing to anybody.
Congratulations to the teachers.
By togooch b•
Apr 25, 2022
By Sanjay S D•
Mar 6, 2022
By HRUDANAND S•
Jan 31, 2022
Excellent content to have a quick recap on program management, project management and leadership.
By PAZOS D R•
Mar 21, 2022
The subject is very well addressed. Interesting tests and concepts.