Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. Projects are the organizational way to make innovation happen and to realize any kind of custom solution or to change how an organization work. Project Management is the set of capabilities, skills and tools to properly work on projects. The course aims to define the concept of a project and to show how, in the management of a successful business, project management and process management must coexist and integrate. During the course the project is analyzed as a managerial tool for the management of change and innovation and its links with the company strategy are emphasized....

By Patricio F B

Apr 22, 2022

I​ am a scientist with limited business accumen. Having that said, the presentation and delivery of the talks are clear to make them understandable and appealing to anybody.

C​ongratulations to the teachers.

By togooch b

Apr 25, 2022

LEARNING THIS COURSE WAS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR ME. IT WAS VERY UNDERSTANDABLE. THANK YOU

Regards Eric

By Sanjay S D

Mar 6, 2022

Great teachers! Provided great examples and their lesson plans were easy to follow! Highly recommend.

By HRUDANAND S

Jan 31, 2022

Excellent content to have a quick recap on program management, project management and leadership.

By PAZOS D R

Mar 21, 2022

The subject is very well addressed. Interesting tests and concepts.

