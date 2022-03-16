Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. One of the main skills that Project Managers need to have deals with the ability to manage the project during its entire life-cycle and to plan the work needed to achieve the final result. During the course, the various phases of a typical project are presented. Then, various practical tools are presented aiming to help professionals in actually manage their projects through useful instruments. Among the others, the Scope Statement helps managers in identifying and clearly define what is and what is not part of the project, the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) helps in identifying the activities, the Organizational Breakdown Structure (OBS) in managing the team, the Responsibility Assignment Matrix (RAM) to match activities and people, while the Gantt Chart provides a time-based view on the project.
This course is part of the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
Attendance of the previous course "Project Management beyond planning and control" is not compulsory, but it is recommended.
Identify the main phases of a project in a business context.
Pick the right tools to plan a project when working on it.
Make a plan of a project when working on it.
Analyze the results of a planning process when working on a project.
- Project Planning
- Schedule (Project Management)
- Project Management Triangle
- Scope (Project Management)
- Project Management
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
The project lifecycle and the scope management
Project planning
About the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
This specializations is intended for any professional seeking to develop Project Management skills. Through 3 courses, you will cover the main project management approaches, the behavioral aspects, the main tools and techniques to plan and control projects which will prepare you to successfully manage projects.
