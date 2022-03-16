About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
Beginner Level

Attendance of the previous course "Project Management beyond planning and control" is not compulsory, but it is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the main phases of a project in a business context.

  • Pick the right tools to plan a project when working on it.

  • Make a plan of a project when working on it.

  • Analyze the results of a planning process when working on a project.

Skills you will gain

  • Project Planning
  • Schedule (Project Management)
  • Project Management Triangle
  • Scope (Project Management)
  • Project Management
Instructors

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The project lifecycle and the scope management

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Project planning

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization

Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills

