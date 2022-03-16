Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management: Life cycle and project planning by Politecnico di Milano
About the Course
Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. One of the main skills that Project Managers need to have deals with the ability to manage the project during its entire life-cycle and to plan the work needed to achieve the final result. During the course, the various phases of a typical project are presented. Then, various practical tools are presented aiming to help professionals in actually manage their projects through useful instruments. Among the others, the Scope Statement helps managers in identifying and clearly define what is and what is not part of the project, the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) helps in identifying the activities, the Organizational Breakdown Structure (OBS) in managing the team, the Responsibility Assignment Matrix (RAM) to match activities and people, while the Gantt Chart provides a time-based view on the project....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Project Management: Life cycle and project planning
By Ecem K
•
Mar 16, 2022
My knowledge on project management was expanded with this course. I really enjoyed, highly recommended :)