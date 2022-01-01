- Planning
Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
Learn how to successfully manage your projects. Master technical tools, managerial approaches and behavioral tips to manage projects
Offered By
What you will learn
how to correctly plan and control projects
how to let them fit it in existing organizations
how to properly deal with the project team from a behavioral perspective
Identify the main variables of a project in a business context and describe the differences between projects and processes
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
No specific hands-on project is required but through this specialization, composed by 3 courses, learners will have all the necessary tools to build a proper Project Plan for their own projects, combining the tools and techniques seen in the courses.
No recommended background/knowledge is required
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Project Management: Beyond planning and control
Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. Projects are the organizational way to make innovation happen and to realize any kind of custom solution or to change how an organization work. Project Management is the set of capabilities, skills and tools to properly work on projects. The course aims to define the concept of a project and to show how, in the management of a successful business, project management and process management must coexist and integrate. During the course the project is analyzed as a managerial tool for the management of change and innovation and its links with the company strategy are emphasized.
Project Management: Life cycle and project planning
Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. One of the main skills that Project Managers need to have deals with the ability to manage the project during its entire life-cycle and to plan the work needed to achieve the final result. During the course, the various phases of a typical project are presented. Then, various practical tools are presented aiming to help professionals in actually manage their projects through useful instruments. Among the others, the Scope Statement helps managers in identifying and clearly define what is and what is not part of the project, the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) helps in identifying the activities, the Organizational Breakdown Structure (OBS) in managing the team, the Responsibility Assignment Matrix (RAM) to match activities and people, while the Gantt Chart provides a time-based view on the project.
Project Management: Control using the Earned Value and Risk
Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. Once projects are properly planned, the job of a Project Manager is just started. Indeed, PMs need to properly control, re plan, and manage risks during the execution of the project. During the course, the Earned Value Management System – the standard and most diffused technique to properly manage time and cost in a project – is presented. In doing so, the concepts of BCWS (the time-phased budget), the BCWP (the earned value) and ACWP (the actual costs of what has been performed) are introduced along with the main indicators that help managers in taking decision on how to replan the projects according to the estimation at completion. Finally, the main approaches to identify and manage risks are introduced along with the closing phase.
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
