Tommaso Buganza

Full Professor

Bio

Tommaso Buganza is Full Professor of Leadership and Innovation at the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano where he also is co-founder of LEADIN'Lab, the Laboratory for Leadership, Design and Innovation. He is a lecturer in Innovation Management and Project Management, responsible for the Project Management Academy and coordinator of the innovation and training area at MIP (Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business). He is scientific director of IDeaLs the global research platform of Politecnico di Milano that pioneers new ways to engage people to make innovation happen with companies. He co-founded Symplatform, the symposium on digital platforms that aims to foster a constructive discussions among scholars and practitioners.

Courses

Project Management: Control using the Earned Value and Risk

Platform Thinking: designing a Platform

Platform Thinking: what’s beyond Uber?

Project Management: Beyond planning and control

Project Management: Life cycle and project planning

Platform Thinking: exploiting data through platforms

