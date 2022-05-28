About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
Beginner Level

Attendance of "Project Management beyond planning and control" and "Life cycle and project planning" is not compulsory, but it is recommended.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the main indicators to control a project in a business context.

  • Use the right tools to control a project when managing it.

  • Understand the definition of risk in a project.

  • Remember the main typologies of risk approaches in project management.

Skills you will gain

  • Planning
  • Cost Control
  • Project Risk Management
  • Earned Value Management (EVMT)
  • Project Management
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Controlling and Closing a Project

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization

Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills

