Project Management is a fundamental theme to understand and work in any business environments. Once projects are properly planned, the job of a Project Manager is just started. Indeed, PMs need to properly control, re plan, and manage risks during the execution of the project. During the course, the Earned Value Management System – the standard and most diffused technique to properly manage time and cost in a project – is presented. In doing so, the concepts of BCWS (the time-phased budget), the BCWP (the earned value) and ACWP (the actual costs of what has been performed) are introduced along with the main indicators that help managers in taking decision on how to replan the projects according to the estimation at completion. Finally, the main approaches to identify and manage risks are introduced along with the closing phase.
Attendance of "Project Management beyond planning and control" and "Life cycle and project planning" is not compulsory, but it is recommended.
Understand the main indicators to control a project in a business context.
Use the right tools to control a project when managing it.
Understand the definition of risk in a project.
Remember the main typologies of risk approaches in project management.
- Planning
- Cost Control
- Project Risk Management
- Earned Value Management (EVMT)
- Project Management
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
About the Project Management: Tools, Approaches, Behavioural Skills Specialization
This specializations is intended for any professional seeking to develop Project Management skills. Through 3 courses, you will cover the main project management approaches, the behavioral aspects, the main tools and techniques to plan and control projects which will prepare you to successfully manage projects.
