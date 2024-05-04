L&T EduTech
Project - Monitoring and Control
L&T EduTech

Project - Monitoring and Control

This course is part of Project Management in Construction Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Project Management in Construction Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module focuses on Quality and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management, providing a comprehensive understanding of foundational principles. Learners will understand the Dimensions of Quality, gaining insights into key aspects such as performance, features, reliability, conformance, durability, serviceability, and aesthetics. Then you will learn the practical application of quality improvement through 7 Quality Tools to identify, analyze, and address quality issues effectively. This module is designed for leaners seeking to enhance their quality management skills and contribute to the overall success of projects through robust quality practices.

What's included

14 videos1 assignment

This Module helps to learn the essential skills and knowledge in Procurement & Subcontracts Management, Vendor Management, Inventory Management, and Supply Chain Management. This module helps the learners to understand the intricacies of acquiring goods and services, exploring strategies for effective vendor selection, negotiation, and management. The module extends its focus to inventory management, providing insights into optimizing stock levels, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the leaners will gain a understanding of supply chain dynamics, emphasizing the integration of seamless processes for the efficient flow of goods and services.

What's included

13 videos1 assignment

The module starts with Stakeholder Analysis, learning techniques to identify and assess stakeholders' interests, influence, and potential impact on project outcomes. Then the module emphasizes Stakeholder Engagement, helping learners to build positive relationships and ensure stakeholders' active involvement throughout the project lifecycle. Additionally, this module on the 7C's of Communication provides a robust framework for crafting clear, concise, and compelling messages. Project Communication Management principles will be explored to enhance overall communication effectiveness. The module concludes with strategies to deal effectively with challenging stakeholders, equipping learners with the skills to navigate complex stakeholder dynamics successfully.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

The Module starts with advanced Analysis Techniques, gaining proficiency in evaluating project performance, identifying variances, and making data-driven decisions. The module further helps us to understand Visualization Techniques, how to present complex project data in clear and insightful ways. Through a hands-on Case Study, participants will apply learned concepts to real-world scenarios, to develop the skills needed to analyze project performance, identify deviations, and ensure projects stay on course.

What's included

10 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
33 Courses16,271 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions