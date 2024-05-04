This is the Second course of “Project – Monitoring and Control” specialization program. The course, titled "Project planning and execution management," is designed to provide a thorough exploration of Quality and EHS management, Procurement & Subcontract management, Communication & Stakeholder Management, Project Monitoring & Control.
- Understand the various cost estimation methods for forecasting project expenses
- Comprehend the Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT), enabling them to apply probabilistic project scheduling methods.
- Expertise in creating network diagrams to represent and manage project workflows efficiently.
- Understand and interpret bar charts with precision.
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module focuses on Quality and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management, providing a comprehensive understanding of foundational principles. Learners will understand the Dimensions of Quality, gaining insights into key aspects such as performance, features, reliability, conformance, durability, serviceability, and aesthetics. Then you will learn the practical application of quality improvement through 7 Quality Tools to identify, analyze, and address quality issues effectively. This module is designed for leaners seeking to enhance their quality management skills and contribute to the overall success of projects through robust quality practices.
This Module helps to learn the essential skills and knowledge in Procurement & Subcontracts Management, Vendor Management, Inventory Management, and Supply Chain Management. This module helps the learners to understand the intricacies of acquiring goods and services, exploring strategies for effective vendor selection, negotiation, and management. The module extends its focus to inventory management, providing insights into optimizing stock levels, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the leaners will gain a understanding of supply chain dynamics, emphasizing the integration of seamless processes for the efficient flow of goods and services.
The module starts with Stakeholder Analysis, learning techniques to identify and assess stakeholders' interests, influence, and potential impact on project outcomes. Then the module emphasizes Stakeholder Engagement, helping learners to build positive relationships and ensure stakeholders' active involvement throughout the project lifecycle. Additionally, this module on the 7C's of Communication provides a robust framework for crafting clear, concise, and compelling messages. Project Communication Management principles will be explored to enhance overall communication effectiveness. The module concludes with strategies to deal effectively with challenging stakeholders, equipping learners with the skills to navigate complex stakeholder dynamics successfully.
The Module starts with advanced Analysis Techniques, gaining proficiency in evaluating project performance, identifying variances, and making data-driven decisions. The module further helps us to understand Visualization Techniques, how to present complex project data in clear and insightful ways. Through a hands-on Case Study, participants will apply learned concepts to real-world scenarios, to develop the skills needed to analyze project performance, identify deviations, and ensure projects stay on course.
