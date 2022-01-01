About this Specialization

3,277 recent views
New York Institute of Finance’s Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization focuses on an emerging set of solutions within trade finance, which are being implemented by thousands of financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners from around the world. This 4-course Specialization will describe in detail the evolution of traditional trade finance and the shift to supply chain finance, delving into the key elements, available options from which solutions are implemented, and an in-depth view on the success factors. Given that Supply Chain Finance is still evolving, this Specialization focuses on the main challenges, trends and technology developments in the market (such as Blockchain Technology) and provides an insight into the future of supply chain finance in the broader context. When you complete the Specialization, you will gain the knowledge and skills to assess and identify Supply Chain Finance opportunities for a corporate buying organization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Supply Chain Finance & Blockchain Technology

4.6
stars
247 ratings
38 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Key Success Factors in Supply Chain Finance

4.7
stars
65 ratings
5 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Supply Chain Finance Market and Fintech Ecosystem

4.5
stars
61 ratings
7 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Future Development in Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology

4.4
stars
78 ratings
19 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

New York Institute of Finance

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder