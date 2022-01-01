- Blockchain Technology Implementation
- Foreign Currency Risk Management
- Accounts Receivable Management
- Accounts Payable Management
- Trade Finance Management
- Marketing Supply Chain Finance Services
- Designing a Supply Chain Finance Program
- Risk Management of Supply Chain Finance
- Financial Innovation
- Blockchain Implementation in Supply Chain Finance
- APIs for Trade Finance
- Managing Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable with Blockchain
Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology Specialization
Master Supply Chain Finance & Blockchain. Learn how to assess, sell and implement Supply Chain Finance programs using cutting edge technology.
What you will learn
An understanding of the evolution of traditional trade finance and the shift to encompass supply chain finance.
An overview of the state of the supply chain finance value proposition in various selected markets.
An appreciation for the scope of supply chain finance across customer segments and in markets ranging from developed economies to emerging nations.
A comprehensive view of client needs and emerging best practices in trade and supply chain finance.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
As part of this Specialization, learners will need to complete two quizzes as well as Peer Review Assignments at the end of the second and fourth course. With the final project in the fourth course, the learners will reinforce their knowledge of the topic and perform an analysis of a corporate client and its peers.
Familiarization with basic concepts in corporate finance
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Supply Chain Finance & Blockchain Technology
What is Supply Chain Finance? How does Blockchain apply? In this course, you’ll learn about an emerging set of solutions within trade finance implemented by financial institutions, leading corporate buyers and their trading partners all over the world known as Supply Chain Finance. You’ll learn about the key enablers in Supply Chain Finance and recognize the key challenges in the current market that are responsible for the growing interest in Supply Chain Finance. You’ll cover the concept, attributes, and metrics of working capital in great detail and review the four main products and solutions in Supply Chain Finance. The course will wrap up with a brief introduction to Blockchain and the basic concepts of Blockchain Technology. By the end of this course, you’ll have learned about the options to enter into the Supply Chain Finance market and how to identify the best solutions for your organization. There is no prerequisite knowledge required to participate in this course, but general business and financial acumen are helpful in understanding the full details of Supply Chain Finance solutions.
Key Success Factors in Supply Chain Finance
Implement and manage a successful financing program for a corporate buying organization by learning about the key success factors in Supply Chain Finance. In this course, you'll learn about the challenges and bottlenecks in Supply Chain Finance and understand their impact on Supply Chain Finance programs. This course will help you understand who the ideal customer is for a Supply Chain Finance program and understand how revenue is generated and such programs are priced. You'll learn about the relevant factors for suppliers to come onboard and trade as well as identify the key roles and responsibilities involved in Supply Chain Finance.
Supply Chain Finance Market and Fintech Ecosystem
This course provides an in-depth understanding of the Supply Chain Finance market including insights on the potential and current market size, market penetration, growth, and distribution. You’ll be introduced to the four distinctive groups serving the Supply Chain Finance market and learn about the main stakeholders and market participants in a Supply Chain Finance program. By the end of the course, you’ll have reviewed the key trends and upcoming risks affecting Supply Chain Finance and gained a deeper understanding of the key challenges in the market amongst corporate clients, banks, non-bank financiers and technology service providers.
Future Development in Supply Chain Finance and Blockchain Technology
This course focuses on future developments in Supply Chain Finance such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This course covers the basic concepts of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), the key features as well as the benefits the solution represents for Supply Chain Finance.
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
