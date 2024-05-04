L&T EduTech
Project Management - Initiation and Planning
L&T EduTech

Project Management - Initiation and Planning

This course is part of Project Management in Construction Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Project Management in Construction Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will begin with the concept of a project, then into the project phases and the overall project lifecycle. You will gain insights into the initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing phases of a project, understanding the key activities and considerations at each stage. The module also covers project feasibility methods, providing a perspective on assessing the viability and potential success of a project. Additionally, you will explore various project organization structures, elucidating how different organizational frameworks can impact project management dynamics.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

In this module, you will begin with understanding the Essential Elements of Valid Contracts, and gain insights into legal and contractual principles. This module also explains the Common Contract Types, providing a brief perspective on various contractual structures. Tendering processes, including Bid Evaluation, and Contract Award procedures are explained, offering the leaners a practical insight into the competitive procurement landscape. This module extends to Change Management, exploring strategies to navigate and implement changes effectively within the contract framework. Additionally, you will also learn the art of Claim Management, understanding how to address and resolve disputes while maintaining contractual integrity.

What's included

19 videos1 assignment

In this module, you will begin with a comprehensive understanding of scope management like how to define, document, and control project scope. Then you will learn how to break down complex projects into manageable components. Through a combination of theoretical concepts and real-life case study, you will develop the skills necessary to effectively structure and organize a well-defined WBS tailored to the unique needs of their projects

What's included

10 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
33 Courses16,271 learners

L&T EduTech

