The course begins with an introduction to project management, elucidating its significance and the roles undertaken by project managers. The course progresses to project feasibility methods and Project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closure, are explored in detail.
Project Management - Initiation and Planning
This course is part of Project Management in Construction Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
- Develop practical skills in creating a comprehensive and effective WBS for diverse project types.
- Understand various types of Contracts and tendering processes.
- Understanding the post-award contract activities like change management and claim management.
- Understand the project management process.
- Expertise in breaking down complex projects into manageable components through WBS.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
3 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will begin with the concept of a project, then into the project phases and the overall project lifecycle. You will gain insights into the initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing phases of a project, understanding the key activities and considerations at each stage. The module also covers project feasibility methods, providing a perspective on assessing the viability and potential success of a project. Additionally, you will explore various project organization structures, elucidating how different organizational frameworks can impact project management dynamics.
What's included
16 videos1 assignment
In this module, you will begin with understanding the Essential Elements of Valid Contracts, and gain insights into legal and contractual principles. This module also explains the Common Contract Types, providing a brief perspective on various contractual structures. Tendering processes, including Bid Evaluation, and Contract Award procedures are explained, offering the leaners a practical insight into the competitive procurement landscape. This module extends to Change Management, exploring strategies to navigate and implement changes effectively within the contract framework. Additionally, you will also learn the art of Claim Management, understanding how to address and resolve disputes while maintaining contractual integrity.
What's included
19 videos1 assignment
In this module, you will begin with a comprehensive understanding of scope management like how to define, document, and control project scope. Then you will learn how to break down complex projects into manageable components. Through a combination of theoretical concepts and real-life case study, you will develop the skills necessary to effectively structure and organize a well-defined WBS tailored to the unique needs of their projects
What's included
10 videos1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.