In today’s competitive environment learning to effectively manage projects is a critical skill. This course will focus on initiating and planning projects. The course will cover the more traditional linear process, like waterfall approach, as well as the dynamic and iterative approach of agile and hybrid models, so the learners can decide when one approach is more suitable for any of their projects to maximize the chances of a successful outcome!
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Waterfall Approach - The Basics
In this module, you will learn about the life cycle of a project when using the traditional model for project management. Why is it called waterfall, and how does that dictate the process? The focus will be on the first state of the project life cycle, project initiation.
Module 2: Waterfall Approach - Get the Project Going
In this module, you will learn about the planning phase of the project when using a waterfall approach - getting the team on board and collaboratively building a plan for managing tasks, stakeholders, and risks. You will learn about how to create the foundation for developing a detailed project plan which includes budget and schedule.
Module 3: Waterfall Approach - Create a Plan for Action
In this module, you will learn several techniques that will help you develop a detailed project plan. The project plan will reveal the critical tasks. Managing projects using a waterfall approach is a start-to-finish approach to getting things done, and making projects more successful. The critical path has a significant impact on both the cost and schedule of a project.
Module 4: Agile - Initiating and Planning for Dynamic Projects
In this module, you will learn about agile project management - the methodology best used when project requirements are not well defined and nd change frequently. This module will focus on the roots of agile and show how to initiate and plan projects using scrum.
I like that there are PDF notes available and ready for the student before diving in the module
This is a great course. I suggest all of you that would like to project management to start learning with this course. This course provide initial knowledge for being good project manager in future.
Very insightful material. A must have course for anyone interested in project management. Taught by esteemed UIUC faculty - the material is world class and educational at its best.
Very useful, the speaker was perfect, the timeline and content was ideal.
About the Business Value and Project Management Specialization
In an era of thriving businesses, both small and large, it is crucial to possess an in-depth understanding of the minutiae of the building blocks of a successful organization. Building, growing, and sustaining a successful business requires great knowledge in multiple fields. Through this 6-course Specialization in Business Value and Project Management, you will be provided a well-rounded knowledge of three key facets of business – Financial Accounting and Managing Projects and Organizations.
