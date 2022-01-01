- Organizational Structure
- Project Execution
- Financial Accounting
- Strategic Management
- Project Management
- Accounting
- Accrual
- Financial Statement
- Cash Flow
- Cash Flow Statement
- Knowledge of General Business Functions
- Organization Design
Business Value and Project Management Specialization
Coursework to build great organizational leaders.. Learners will be able to form a more wholistic perspective on business fundamentals and better manage organizational development, change, and projects.
A central premise of these courses is that obtaining a well-rounded expertise in multiple facets of business is crucial to successfully growing and sustaining a business. Each subject area will be followed by an in-depth application and analysis exercise.
No prior experience required.
Financial Accounting: Foundations
In this course, you will learn foundations of financial accounting information. You will start your journey with a general overview of what financial accounting information is and the main financial statements. You will then learn how to code financial transactions in financial accounting language. In the meantime, you will learn about the most important concept in contemporary financial accounting: accrual accounting. You will then critically analyze how firms recognize revenues. Finally, you will finish the course with an analysis of accounting for short-term assets where you will go into detail on how firms account for accounts receivables and inventories.
Financial Accounting: Advanced Topics
In this course, you will explore advanced topics in financial accounting. You will start your journey with accounting for assets with more than one-year life. You will learn in detail how firms account for fixed assets. You will then move to financing of assets and discuss accounting for liabilities. The course will continue with an in-depth exploration of shareholders’ equity. Finally, you will critically evaluate preparation, components, and analysis of cash flows statement.
Designing the Organization
Organizations are complex and can be difficult to manage well, so managers need tools to help them better understand and deal with the many complexities and challenges associated with organizational life. In this course, you will learn theories, principles, and frameworks that will help you design more effective organizations.
Managing the Organization
This course is intended to help you become a better manager by helping you more fully understand and deal with the complexities and challenges associated with managerial life in organizations. You will learn theories, principles, and frameworks that will help you more effectively manage and lead your organizations.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
