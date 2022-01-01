About this Specialization

In an era of thriving businesses, both small and large, it is crucial to possess an in-depth understanding of the minutiae of the building blocks of a successful organization. Building, growing, and sustaining a successful business requires great knowledge in multiple fields. Through this 6-course Specialization in Business Value and Project Management, you will be provided a well-rounded knowledge of three key facets of business – Financial Accounting and Managing Projects and Organizations. The courses in this Specialization focus on financial accounting topics, organizational principles and frameworks, and project planning and execution. Topics covered include: Understand the basics of how to analyze balance sheet and cash flow statements Understand how accrual accounting and fundamental accounting concepts work Develop strategies to facilitate organizational growth Develop solutions to common managerial challenges Explore a plethora of project planning models and understand when each is most effective Understandhow execution and progress evaluation is performed in a waterfall approach, as well as the agile approach to project management
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Financial Accounting: Foundations

Financial Accounting: Advanced Topics

Designing the Organization

Managing the Organization

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Frequently Asked Questions

