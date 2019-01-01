Profile

E. Geoffrey Love

Associate Professor

Bio

Love started his career as an entrepreneur. While an undergraduate at Harvard, he wrote software that that managed back-office functions (e.g., insurance processing) for dental offices. This led to a seven-year entrepreneurial journey that included founding a firm in Boston, selling the software to a Chicago firm and joining that firm as it marketed the software nationally, and then finishing the project in the San Francisco Bay area working with yet another firm that acquired the Chicago one. Love then returned to Harvard where he received a Ph.D. in organizational behavior. He subsequently joined the faculty at Rice University and finally moved to the University of Illinois, where he has worked for over 15 years. His research has examined organizational renewal and change as well as downsizing and corporate reputation. He has taught courses in strategic innovation, managing innovation, management, organizational design, leadership, and entrepreneurial management.

Courses

Strategic Innovation: Managing Innovation Initiatives

Managing the Organization

Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations

Managing Innovation: Ambidexterity, Teams and Leading Change

Designing the Organization

