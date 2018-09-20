About this Course

Course 2 of 7 in the
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • Innovation
  • Disruptive Innovation
  • Innovation Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

MODULE 1: Managing Innovation

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Understanding & Responding to Different Types of Innovations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Teams and Innovation

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Planning & Evaluation & Innovation Across Organizations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization

