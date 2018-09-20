You may have noticed that what is new often behaves differently than what has become accepted over time whether it is in a market, technology, or with people and firms. This course helps you develop a perspective on managing innovation. That is, you will build your capability to lead and design your organization in effectively implementing innovation initiatives and achieving their strategic intent.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
MODULE 1: Managing Innovation
MODULE 2: Understanding & Responding to Different Types of Innovations
Module 3: Teams and Innovation
Module 4: Planning & Evaluation & Innovation Across Organizations
Excellent content. Very knowledgeable instructor. Production quality of the videos for this class was not as high as the first class in this specialization sequence.
An absolute gem of a course that will prepare you well to become that desirable innovation strategist and manager.
The course is overall great with a balance of knowledge and learning. However, the peer-graded assignments are needed to be revised such that the self pacing of the course is enhanced.
A very practical course which gives directions for implementation of Innovation. I have initiated some of the strategies in my own organization. Thank you!
In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, leaders require robust innovation skills. Thinking flexibly and developing an entrepreneurial mindset are critical to thriving in uncertain business environments. This specialization addresses how to recognize and question assumptions and constraints to identify and capitalize on opportunities. Learning to change the rules of the game by creating innovative value propositions and discovering new market positions for sustained competitive advantage are some of the actionable lessons in this specialization.
