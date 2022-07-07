In this course you will learn how organizations manage the development of new products and services. We will go over the main tools used to manage innovation projects, how to develop radical innovations, and how to leverage external partnerships to develop novel solutions. Unlike most innovation courses, our focus will be on the practical and managerial side of innovation. By the end of this course, you will be able to understand how organizations manage innovative projects and how you can do it in your own organization.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 - The Basics of Innovation Management
Hi there! Welcome to your course on Innovation Management. In this first module, we will go over the course structure, expectations, and context of the innovation management course. We will also introduce the ideas of risk and uncertainty and how they influence the development of new products and services. Innovation sometimes can be a little mysterious and my goal here is to help dispel this mystery. Let's get to it!
Week 2 - Managing Incremental Innovation
During this week, we will go over the main concepts and ideas behing managing incremental innovation projects. We will focus on the tools and concepts that help managers create better, updated products or services.
Week 3 - Managing Radical Innovations
During this week, we will go over the development of radical innovations, the new to the world solutions that shape competition and ensure firm survival in the long term.
Week 4 - Open Innovation
During this week we will see how organizations can leverage knowledge outside their boundaries to create novel solutions.
