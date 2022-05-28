About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Distinguish the principles of innovation and explain innovation management
  • Apply the principles of design thinking to innovative problem solving
  • dentify business model concepts and design unique value propositions
  • Analyze the external business environment and assess the competitive forces that affect the organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Topic 1. The Character of Innovation

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. Principles of Innovation Management

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Topic 3. Innovation Techniques

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Topic 4. Lean Innovation

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization

Innovation and entrepreneurship

