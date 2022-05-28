This management course focuses on the innovation process by presenting students with methodologies for problem solving and innovation that require research, persistence, and agility.
This course is part of the Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
Skills you will gain
- Distinguish the principles of innovation and explain innovation management
- Apply the principles of design thinking to innovative problem solving
- dentify business model concepts and design unique value propositions
- Analyze the external business environment and assess the competitive forces that affect the organization
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
Topic 1. The Character of Innovation
8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Topic 2. Principles of Innovation Management
5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Topic 3. Innovation Techniques
7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Topic 4. Lean Innovation
6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
About the Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who seek to develop innovation and entrepreneurship projects for startups, corporations and family businesses.
