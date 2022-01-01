- Identify basic concepts of innovative entrepreneurship to innovate and create value in the company
- Determine strategies and tools that entrepreneurs and startups use to develop and undertake innovations
- Explain how entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a product and scale it
- Analyze innovation initiatives within the organization
- Distinguish the principles of innovation and explain innovation management
- Apply the principles of design thinking to innovative problem solving
- dentify business model concepts and design unique value propositions
- Analyze the external business environment and assess the competitive forces that affect the organization
- Organize complexity through: visual thinking mapping and system design
- Explain the concept of blank space to identify opportunities.
- Identify key business patterns through the BMC
- Distinguish the elements of a business model
Innovation and entrepreneurship Specialization
Develop innovation projects. Develop innovation projects in your organization
Offered By
What you will learn
Determine strategies and tools that entrepreneurs and startups use to develop and launch innovations.
Identify concepts of business model, design unique value propositions and distinguish principles of innovation.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will identify the differences in the business models of two iconic companies in the world.
Students will diagnose whether the organization where you work or their own company has an entrepreneurial culture.
Students will be able to detect companies that have a culture of innovation in their core.
Students will develop a value proposition validating it with the help of customer interviews.
Designed for those already in the industry.
Designed for those already in the industry.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Entrepreneurial Mindset
In a volatile, uncertain, complex, hyperconnected and ambiguous world, business and innovation cycles are shrinking like never before. The life cycle of companies has been reduced to less than a third in the last 30 years.
Organizational innovation and creativity
This management course focuses on the innovation process by presenting students with methodologies for problem solving and innovation that require research, persistence, and agility.
Design and innovation of business model
The core of Business Model Design lies in skills and leadership of the entrepreneurial manager. It requires a disciplined approach to seeking opportunities, as well as gathering and aligning resources to achieve important goals.
Corporate Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurial spirit, entrepreneurial culture, are terms that are heard and read repeatedly. These have emerged with renewed strength in an economy in which new and great business opportunities appear. For this reason, entrepreneurial skills are valued in companies and organizations that base their growth and competitive advantage on innovation.
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.