Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Innovate in a Connected World. Learn about frameworks to manage and innovate in uncertainty
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The capstone for the specialization will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within it. It will involve analysis of a situation concerning a new enterprise – a venture of one’s own or within a larger organization – to develop the current business model and compare against alternative business models so as to identify potential opportunities and challenges.
No prior experience required.
Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations
Innovation strategy is about creating unique value for consumers by delivering a great product that satisfies their needs.
Strategic Innovation: Managing Innovation Initiatives
You may have noticed that what is new often behaves differently than what has become accepted over time whether it is in a market, technology, or with people and firms. This course helps you develop a perspective on managing innovation. That is, you will build your capability to lead and design your organization in effectively implementing innovation initiatives and achieving their strategic intent.
Creativity Toolkit I: Changing Perspectives
Thinking and doing the same things faster and better is not enough for innovation; we need creativity. Fortunately, creativity is a skill you can learn. This course will examine when, why, and how you can be creative so you can go through the creative process more efficiently and effectively. It teaches concrete steps to enable you to change your perspective to see new possibilities and solutions. It clarifies what to expect from the creative process and provides support for how you can sustain your progress. It also provides guidance on leading a supportive culture for creativity. The result is an ability to increase your own creativity and that of your teams and organizations so as to recognize and develop new opportunities.
Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration
Creativity requires us to collaborate with others, and this course helps you be a better creative collaborator. We need to be able to pitch our creative ideas so that others are excited rather than baffled or dismissive by them. We need to be able to evaluate the ideas of others so we identify rather than miss creative solutions. We need to be able to work with our teams such that creativity thrives rather than is suppressed. This course addresses each of these needs, identifying challenges and providing guidance for effective performance. The end result is guidance on how to foster effective creative collaboration.
Raj EchambadiAlan J. and Joyce D. Baltz Professor | Sr. Associate Dean for Strategic Innovation
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
