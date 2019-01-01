Jeffrey Loewenstein is a faculty member in the Department of Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's College of Business. His research examines how people generate, learn and apply new knowledge, primarily through studying analogy, categories, and vocabularies. His work provides guidance for how to negotiate, communicate, be creative, and work together more effectively. He received his Ph.D. from Northwestern University, and taught previously at the Kellogg School of Management, Columbia Business School and The University of Texas at Austin.