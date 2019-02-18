About this Course

82,023 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Personal Productivity
  • Adaptibility
  • Problem Solving
  • Knowledge of Human Behavior
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,287 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Being Creative

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 96 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Raw Materials and End Products

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: The Creative Journey

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4 Supporting Creativity

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 107 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVITY TOOLKIT I: CHANGING PERSPECTIVES

View all reviews

About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization

Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder