Thinking and doing the same things faster and better is not enough for innovation; we need creativity. Fortunately, creativity is a skill you can learn. This course will examine when, why, and how you can be creative so you can go through the creative process more efficiently and effectively. It teaches concrete steps to enable you to change your perspective to see new possibilities and solutions. It clarifies what to expect from the creative process and provides support for how you can sustain your progress. It also provides guidance on leading a supportive culture for creativity. The result is an ability to increase your own creativity and that of your teams and organizations so as to recognize and develop new opportunities.
- Emotional Intelligence
- Personal Productivity
- Adaptibility
- Problem Solving
- Knowledge of Human Behavior
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Being Creative
In this module you will learn why creativity matters, what creativity is, and how to get started being creative.
Module 2: Raw Materials and End Products
In this module you will learn a way to break down what it is we are currently thinking so that we can consider changing it to generate new outcomes.
Module 3: The Creative Journey
In this module, you will learn that creativity can be joyful, intrinsically motivating, and even liberating. You will also learn how to manage your organization so that your employees find ways to persist through the process as well.
Module 4 Supporting Creativity
We want to be more creative ourselves, and we also want to support the creativity of others. In this module, we examine how to help encourage creativity in our teams and organizations. We explore how the cultures we set can support creativity though supporting members’ motivation to be creative and providing opportunities to be creative. We examine how core tasks around providing feedback, setting rewards, and managing resources and setting constraints can encourage rather than discourage creativity. We also review the role of context, and how the spaces in which we work signal creativity is welcome or unwelcome. Through our actions and leadership, we can foster openness, autonomy, and playful experimentation, and thereby support creativity in our teams and organizations.
This course made the process of creativity clearer, and it provided methods to find ways to be creative when you're stuck through systems like PAGES.
What an amazing course. Both of the professors were fun and joy to listen to. I am excited to start the second course.
Amazing course! Great teachers! Fantastasic personal result, because it brought my creativity to a much higher level!
Excellent, well structured course!!! has lifted my creative thinking process. Fantastic course instructors with cordial course presentations.
In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, leaders require robust innovation skills. Thinking flexibly and developing an entrepreneurial mindset are critical to thriving in uncertain business environments. This specialization addresses how to recognize and question assumptions and constraints to identify and capitalize on opportunities. Learning to change the rules of the game by creating innovative value propositions and discovering new market positions for sustained competitive advantage are some of the actionable lessons in this specialization.
