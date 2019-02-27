Creativity requires us to collaborate with others, and this course helps you be a better creative collaborator. We need to be able to pitch our creative ideas so that others are excited rather than baffled or dismissive by them. We need to be able to evaluate the ideas of others so we identify rather than miss creative solutions. We need to be able to work with our teams such that creativity thrives rather than is suppressed. This course addresses each of these needs, identifying challenges and providing guidance for effective performance. The end result is guidance on how to foster effective creative collaboration.
This course is part of the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Social Skills
- People Management
- Working with Others
- Storytelling
- Knowledge of Human Behavior
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Pitching Ideas
In this module we will examine the role of social influence tactics for encouraging others to respond positively to our requests. There are many ways to encourage people to want to comply. Next, we examine the role of forming communications that are likely to be understood and found appealing by others.
Module 2: Evaluating Ideas
Evaluating ideas is an important part of the larger creative process. This module will examine biases that enter into the process and ways to mitigate them.
Module 3: The Allure of Team Creativity
In this module, you will learn that teams have the potential to stimulate creativity, but they often fall short for a variety of reasons.
Module 4: Breaking the Barriers to Team Creativity
Reviews
- 5 stars83.28%
- 4 stars11.24%
- 3 stars2.73%
- 2 stars1.51%
- 1 star1.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVITY TOOLKIT II: CREATIVE COLLABORATION
Amazing course to follow! Great teachers, with a lot of humor! They teached many practical knowledge, I can practise in my daily work!
What am amazing course. Learned so much about creativity. Without this course, it would have been very difficult to bring out the creativity as it serves as fuel. Now I can use the fundamentals daily.
Great course! I expect to use the concepts from this course in to Creative Collaboration in everyday life at home and office!
Some of those sessions talk about the same topics, in the same way, should identify the difference with close topics. Thanks, I learned a lot of thing about unblocking the creativity
About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, leaders require robust innovation skills. Thinking flexibly and developing an entrepreneurial mindset are critical to thriving in uncertain business environments. This specialization addresses how to recognize and question assumptions and constraints to identify and capitalize on opportunities. Learning to change the rules of the game by creating innovative value propositions and discovering new market positions for sustained competitive advantage are some of the actionable lessons in this specialization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.