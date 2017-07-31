Chevron Left
4.7
stars
327 ratings
67 reviews

About the Course

Creativity requires us to collaborate with others, and this course helps you be a better creative collaborator. We need to be able to pitch our creative ideas so that others are excited rather than baffled or dismissive by them. We need to be able to evaluate the ideas of others so we identify rather than miss creative solutions. We need to be able to work with our teams such that creativity thrives rather than is suppressed. This course addresses each of these needs, identifying challenges and providing guidance for effective performance. The end result is guidance on how to foster effective creative collaboration. You will be able to: -Design pitches for innovative ideas to build excitement and clarity -Evaluate the pitches of others to identify great new ideas -Lead groups to foster effective collaboration for innovation This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

VB

Jul 1, 2019

What am amazing course. Learned so much about creativity. Without this course, it would have been very difficult to bring out the creativity as it serves as fuel. Now I can use the fundamentals daily.

KR

Jul 4, 2018

Excellent course. Jeff and Jack are two of the most effective instructors out there who are really good at making learning fun and highly effective at the same time.

By Laleen D

Jul 31, 2017

This section explores creativity and teamwork. Teams inherently focus on cooperation and often have social structures which limit creativity. How can you overcome obstacles and coax innovation and creativity in a team? How can you persuade groups to consider and select new creative ideas? This is another dimension of the same problem with group decision making. You will learn what obstacles can be destructive to creativity and innovation and methods to overcome the obstacles.

By Alaa E

Jul 9, 2019

The beauty of this course is that it is not only work for entrepreneurs and start-ups, you can easily apply it in your daily activity within your department or organization. I found it very helpful when I was pitching a new project to my company's business partners, all what I did was just applying what I learned in this course during the project preparation period and in the pitching meeting. It worked like magic.

By Messias U

Mar 14, 2018

This course is taught by two instructors, Jack & Jeff. Using a debate approach, mixed with a pedagogical laughter, the goal of this course is to pass to the learner the art of implementing creative ideas. I loved this course too much because I learned that the myth of impossibility in any difficult situation can be overcome with creative collaboration.

By Damien C L S

Jul 6, 2020

Thank you Professors Loewenstein & Goncalo! Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration has been an immersive experience. The product analogies and analysis were well-rounded and elaborated with depth and understanding. Kudos to you!

By Vikrant B

Jul 1, 2019

What am amazing course. Learned so much about creativity. Without this course, it would have been very difficult to bring out the creativity as it serves as fuel. Now I can use the fundamentals daily.

By Khem R

Jul 5, 2018

Excellent course. Jeff and Jack are two of the most effective instructors out there who are really good at making learning fun and highly effective at the same time.

By Deepjyoti R

Jul 12, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed this course on creativity. Learnt a few new tools and framework to use in creativity exercises. The professors are brilliant!!

By Jeff H

Jul 8, 2018

This course can be life changing if you take the learnings and apply to your professional and personal life. I highly recommend this course.

By Peter v B

Feb 28, 2019

Amazing course to follow! Great teachers, with a lot of humor! They teached many practical knowledge, I can practise in my daily work!

By Supratik D

Jul 14, 2020

Great course! I expect to use the concepts from this course in to Creative Collaboration in everyday life at home and office!

By Keith K D

Jul 9, 2020

Great course, I learned a lot. I never thought of myself as creative but now i know I can invoke techniques to be creative.

By Bo L

Jul 5, 2019

I loved the conversational structure of the class. It's very intuitive and opens my mind on creativity. thank you profs!

By Olatunde O

Jul 4, 2020

Superb content. I thoroughly enjoyed the course. At the end, I am equipped with knowledge needed to run creative teams.

By Joseph A

Jul 25, 2017

Insightful and entertaining course, highly recommended if you're expected to build and foster creative work.

By Lata P

Aug 10, 2018

Great class, professors make it fun and teach important concepts as to how to be creative problem solver

By LeAnn S

Jul 13, 2020

This course was more fun and thought provoking than I thought it would be. Changed my way of thinking.

By Hector R

Apr 5, 2020

I will never look at the creative process the same. We are all very capable of being creative.

By Patrick M

Jul 7, 2019

What a practical, useful course for understanding and enacting creativity. Highly recommend.

By Gilnei J L

May 23, 2019

Awesome instructions to be Creative and follow up with team formations and team creativity

By Steve N

Jul 7, 2019

The Jack and Jeff show. These two professors work great together on this topic.

By Steve M

Jul 1, 2019

Amazing teachers delivering insightful content in a compelling way. THANK YOU!

By Angel C P

Sep 15, 2020

Excellent course !! Excelent materials and fantastic professors, Thank a lot.

By Kunal D

Sep 8, 2020

Very detailed and informative course with new insights to build creativity

By Wendy J

Jul 10, 2020

With what I learned in this course, I feel like I can takeover the world!

By Dhinesh A D

Apr 22, 2020

Excellent Course on creativity and managing innovation ideas.

