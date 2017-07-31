VB
Jul 1, 2019
What am amazing course. Learned so much about creativity. Without this course, it would have been very difficult to bring out the creativity as it serves as fuel. Now I can use the fundamentals daily.
KR
Jul 4, 2018
Excellent course. Jeff and Jack are two of the most effective instructors out there who are really good at making learning fun and highly effective at the same time.
By Laleen D•
Jul 31, 2017
This section explores creativity and teamwork. Teams inherently focus on cooperation and often have social structures which limit creativity. How can you overcome obstacles and coax innovation and creativity in a team? How can you persuade groups to consider and select new creative ideas? This is another dimension of the same problem with group decision making. You will learn what obstacles can be destructive to creativity and innovation and methods to overcome the obstacles.
By Alaa E•
Jul 9, 2019
The beauty of this course is that it is not only work for entrepreneurs and start-ups, you can easily apply it in your daily activity within your department or organization. I found it very helpful when I was pitching a new project to my company's business partners, all what I did was just applying what I learned in this course during the project preparation period and in the pitching meeting. It worked like magic.
By Messias U•
Mar 14, 2018
This course is taught by two instructors, Jack & Jeff. Using a debate approach, mixed with a pedagogical laughter, the goal of this course is to pass to the learner the art of implementing creative ideas. I loved this course too much because I learned that the myth of impossibility in any difficult situation can be overcome with creative collaboration.
By Damien C L S•
Jul 6, 2020
Thank you Professors Loewenstein & Goncalo! Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration has been an immersive experience. The product analogies and analysis were well-rounded and elaborated with depth and understanding. Kudos to you!
By Vikrant B•
Jul 1, 2019
By Khem R•
Jul 5, 2018
By Deepjyoti R•
Jul 12, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed this course on creativity. Learnt a few new tools and framework to use in creativity exercises. The professors are brilliant!!
By Jeff H•
Jul 8, 2018
This course can be life changing if you take the learnings and apply to your professional and personal life. I highly recommend this course.
By Peter v B•
Feb 28, 2019
Amazing course to follow! Great teachers, with a lot of humor! They teached many practical knowledge, I can practise in my daily work!
By Supratik D•
Jul 14, 2020
Great course! I expect to use the concepts from this course in to Creative Collaboration in everyday life at home and office!
By Keith K D•
Jul 9, 2020
Great course, I learned a lot. I never thought of myself as creative but now i know I can invoke techniques to be creative.
By Bo L•
Jul 5, 2019
I loved the conversational structure of the class. It's very intuitive and opens my mind on creativity. thank you profs!
By Olatunde O•
Jul 4, 2020
Superb content. I thoroughly enjoyed the course. At the end, I am equipped with knowledge needed to run creative teams.
By Joseph A•
Jul 25, 2017
Insightful and entertaining course, highly recommended if you're expected to build and foster creative work.
By Lata P•
Aug 10, 2018
Great class, professors make it fun and teach important concepts as to how to be creative problem solver
By LeAnn S•
Jul 13, 2020
This course was more fun and thought provoking than I thought it would be. Changed my way of thinking.
By Hector R•
Apr 5, 2020
I will never look at the creative process the same. We are all very capable of being creative.
By Patrick M•
Jul 7, 2019
What a practical, useful course for understanding and enacting creativity. Highly recommend.
By Gilnei J L•
May 23, 2019
Awesome instructions to be Creative and follow up with team formations and team creativity
By Steve N•
Jul 7, 2019
The Jack and Jeff show. These two professors work great together on this topic.
By Steve M•
Jul 1, 2019
Amazing teachers delivering insightful content in a compelling way. THANK YOU!
By Angel C P•
Sep 15, 2020
Excellent course !! Excelent materials and fantastic professors, Thank a lot.
By Kunal D•
Sep 8, 2020
Very detailed and informative course with new insights to build creativity
By Wendy J•
Jul 10, 2020
With what I learned in this course, I feel like I can takeover the world!
By Dhinesh A D•
Apr 22, 2020
Excellent Course on creativity and managing innovation ideas.