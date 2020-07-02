This course builds on previous concepts and outlines strategies and tactics for forming, financing, and launching a new venture. Topics to be addressed will include building the new venture’s initial management team, identifying and reaching out to early customers, developing financial plans, raising startup and initial growth financing, and preparing for and managing rapid growth.
This course is part of the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Earning Revenue
In this module, we will discuss go-to-market strategies.
Module 2: Financial Forecasting
In this module, we will discuss how to build financial projections for the startup company, in order to determine the potential size and scope of the business opportunity and the financing that may be required to successfully pursue that opportunity.
Module 3: Raising Capital
This module is focused on how startup companies raise capital from outside investors.
Module 4: Managing Growth
This module is focused on growth – metrics that can be used to help manage it, and alternatives to consider if the company is not growing as it needs to.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.71%
- 4 stars13.18%
- 3 stars1.93%
- 1 star0.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTREPRENEURSHIP II: PREPARING FOR LAUNCH
This was interesting course. Helps out with understanding start-up businesses and the ways to go about it.
This is a really fantastic class. There is some cross-over from other business classes but the way the topics are presented allows future entrepreneurs to do a run through with their product or idea.
Great course, I would appreciate more technical insights on how metrics can be used with practical tasks.
Amazing class with a great professor filled with nuggets of wisdom and practical experience especially if you are serious about starting your venture in the future.
About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, leaders require robust innovation skills. Thinking flexibly and developing an entrepreneurial mindset are critical to thriving in uncertain business environments. This specialization addresses how to recognize and question assumptions and constraints to identify and capitalize on opportunities. Learning to change the rules of the game by creating innovative value propositions and discovering new market positions for sustained competitive advantage are some of the actionable lessons in this specialization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.