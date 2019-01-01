Créer une carte de visite professionnelle avec Canva
Créer des cartes de visite professionnelles en utilisant les modèles de Canva
Utiliser l'outil d'impression de Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Créer des cartes de visite professionnelles en utilisant les modèles de Canva
Utiliser l'outil d'impression de Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer une carte de visite professionnelle en utilisant la plateforme Canva, outil en ligne de création et d’édition de visuels Marketing. Vous serez capable de créer une carte de visite personnalisée en utilisant les divers outils de conception, couleurs et graphiques proposés par Canva.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Marketing
Content Creation
Business Communication
Graphic Design
Entrepreneurship
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte gratuit Canva
Définir son identité visuelle
Créer une carte de visite carrée à partir d’un modèle Canva
Créer une carte de visite arrondie à partir d’un modèle Canva
Imprimer sa carte de visite
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.