Presenting Data Using Charts with Canva
Create a sales presentation that incorporates charts.
Use different design elements to stylize your presentation.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Canva to create a presentation that uses charts to present data. In this project we will create a three-page sales presentation that incorporates a bar graph, line graph, and pie chart to display similar data in different ways. You will learn how to create a simple, yet effective, and aesthetically pleasing sales presentation that can be used in many different areas of business. Once your presentation is complete, you will be able to use Canva design elements to add style to your presentation, and you will have the skills to share, save, and present your pages to others.
1 year in a business or sales related position
Design
Sales Presentations
Charts
Presentation
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account.
Add a bar graph.
Add a line graph.
Add a pie chart.
Edit page style with design elements.
Save and share your presentation.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
