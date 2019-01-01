Presenting Data Using Charts with Canva

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create a sales presentation that incorporates charts.

Use different design elements to stylize your presentation.

By the end of this project, you will be able to use Canva to create a presentation that uses charts to present data. In this project we will create a three-page sales presentation that incorporates a bar graph, line graph, and pie chart to display similar data in different ways. You will learn how to create a simple, yet effective, and aesthetically pleasing sales presentation that can be used in many different areas of business. Once your presentation is complete, you will be able to use Canva design elements to add style to your presentation, and you will have the skills to share, save, and present your pages to others.

Requirements

1 year in a business or sales related position

Skills you will develop

  • Design

  • Sales Presentations

  • Charts

  • Presentation

  • Canva

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create an account.

  2. Add a bar graph.

  3. Add a line graph.

  4. Add a pie chart.

  5. Edit page style with design elements.

  6. Save and share your presentation.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

