Sell a product or a service with Canva

You will be able to create 4 different contents that will help you boost your sales with Canva
You will be able to use images and videos to boost your sales with Canva
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create varied graphic content that will help you sell your products and services using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will use these various design tools, colors and graphics offered by Canva. This project is for beginners, small business owners who have no knowledge of graphic design. It is ideal for creating professional graphic content that will help you promote and sell your products and services to your audience.
Sales Development
Marketing Communications
Digital Marketing
Content Creation
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free Canva account
Create a coupon with Canva
Design an email header with Canva
Design an ad for Facebook with Canva
Design an ad for Instagram with Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
