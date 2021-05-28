Market your new business with Canva
Design a company logo with Canva
Create and design a business card using a Canva template
Create a business flyer with Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will know how to use Canva to promote and market your new business. You will have learned how to create a business logo, a business card and a flyer using Canva. We will both use templates, and create designs from scratch. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This project is designed for someone who possesses knowledge of Canva and looking for additional uses or projects to create using Canva.
Create a Canva account and navigate the Canva dashboard
Design a company logo with Canva
Create and design a business card using a Canva template
Create a business flyer with Canva
Share, save and organize your Canva projects
by NDMay 28, 2021
Very Interesting Couse Thank You Instructors!!!!!!! Thank You So much for this course. A perfect courses.
