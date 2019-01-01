Build your business brand using Canva
Find out why it's important to build a brand and learn how you can do it using Canva.
Create your logo and learn how to reach the right audience.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project we will learn about how you can define your business brand and how you can use the Canva platform to do so. Canva is a graphic design web platform where we can create any type of material we need, from social media posts, brand kits, summaries, among many other things. Canva offers a number of tools for creating content from elements, text sources, video and audio. Canvas is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-use platform to create presentations for corporate, school and college classes. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. It is an extremely useful tool for those just starting out and it even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Additionally, it offers a number of templates that facilitate the creative process and a presentation platform where you can use any medium, from images to videos.
No prior experience required
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn the value of an established brand and create a mood board for it using Canva
Design your logo and make your brand stand out using Canva.
Reach your audience using Canva
Learn how you can schedule content using Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
