Profile

Monica I. Heredia Rodriguez

Social Media Manager

    Courses

    Manage and schedule content in Facebook Creator Studio

    Cómo utilizar Adobe Illustrator

    How to make invitations using Canva

    Get Started with Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo usar la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo crear medios imprimibles en Canva

    Cómo usar la herramienta de curvatura en Adobe Illustrator

    Aprende a usar el creador de formas en Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo crear historias para Instagram y Facebook usando Canva

    How to use the shape builder tool in Adobe Illustrator

    How to create presentations using Canva

    How to use the perspective grid tool in Adobe Illustrator

    Lleva tu resume al siguiente nivel con Canva

    Como usar la herramienta de marcos en Photoshop

    How to create Social Media graphics in Canva

    How to Create Printable Media in Canva

    Build your business brand using Canva

    Build your personal brand using Canva

    How to draw with the curvature tool in Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo crear tu marca personal usando Canva

    Get started with Upwork

    Construye tu marca comercial con Canva

    Build a social media presence for your business using Canva

    How to design Facebook and IG stories using Canva

    Crea tu presencia en redes sociales para tu negocio en Canva

    Cómo hacer invitaciones en Canva

    How to use the width tool in Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo crear presentaciones usando Canva

    How to mask images into frames using Adobe Photoshop

    How to use the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo crear gráficos para tus redes sociales en Canva

    Cómo utilizar herramienta de perspectiva en Adobe Illustrator

    Como usar la herramienta de fusión en Adobe Illustrator

    Cómo hacer publicidad en instagram

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder