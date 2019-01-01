Build a social media presence for your business using Canva

Learn how to built your social media presence for your small business

Establish your audience and learn how you can reach them

In this guided project you will learn how you can create a social media presence for your small business and how you can use the Canva platform to do so. Canva is a graphic design web platform where we can create any type of material we need, from social media posts, brand kits, summaries, among many other things. Canva offers a number of tools to create content from elements, text sources, video, and audio. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. It is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and it even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Today you will learn how to use Canva to grow your small business, define your goals, find your ideal platform, create your own logo, discover ways to create innovative and eye-catching content, and finally learn how to plan your content in advance using Canva.

Requirements

No prior experience required.

Skills you will develop

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Social Media

  • Social Media Platforms

  • Graphic Design

  • Canva

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Learn how to use Canva to grow your small business

  2. Define your goals, find your ideal audience and create a brainstorming board using Canva

  3. Create your logo using Canva

  4. Discover ways to create innovative and eye-catching content with Canva

  5. Plan your content and create a community using Canva

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

