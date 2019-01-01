Build a social media presence for your business using Canva
Learn how to built your social media presence for your small business
Establish your audience and learn how you can reach them
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Learn how to built your social media presence for your small business
Establish your audience and learn how you can reach them
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project you will learn how you can create a social media presence for your small business and how you can use the Canva platform to do so. Canva is a graphic design web platform where we can create any type of material we need, from social media posts, brand kits, summaries, among many other things. Canva offers a number of tools to create content from elements, text sources, video, and audio. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. It is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and it even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Today you will learn how to use Canva to grow your small business, define your goals, find your ideal platform, create your own logo, discover ways to create innovative and eye-catching content, and finally learn how to plan your content in advance using Canva.
No prior experience required.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn how to use Canva to grow your small business
Define your goals, find your ideal audience and create a brainstorming board using Canva
Create your logo using Canva
Discover ways to create innovative and eye-catching content with Canva
Plan your content and create a community using Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.