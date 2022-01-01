Northwestern University
"A content strategy is a business' plan to distribute content that aligns with the organization's goals. Content can include a broad variety of online material, such as videos, social media posts, blogs, white papers, and infographics. A thorough content strategy will cover what kind of content is being made, why it's being made, when it's distributed, and where it is distributed. For example, a business might decide to create and share weekly online videos to improve its brand recognition among consumers. A content strategy gives direction to the organization's outreach and engagement efforts.
As an organization puts its strategy into action, analytics will help determine if the content is having its intended effect. If not, the content strategy may need adjustments."
"If you're a creative person who also loves communicating and organizing, you'll excel as a content strategist. You'll need to envision and anticipate the type of content that will help the organization reach its goals. An analytical mind is needed to understand marketing data and use that data to form an actionable strategy.
Content strategists don't always have a hand in creating the content itself. That job may go to video editors, writers, graphic designers, or other talent. However, the strategist will need to be willing to work with these individuals to ensure the content is ready by the set deadlines. When challenges arise, you'll need an adaptive mindset and quick decision-making skills to adjust the strategy."
By taking online courses, you can learn essential knowledge about how marketing works on various social media platforms. You'll also discover practical tips on how to analyze metrics, engage audiences, develop a brand identity, and expand your reach. Online courses are ideal when you want to learn these skills from your own home and advance through the lectures and assignments at your own pace.