About this Course

13,784 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of social media marketing, content marketing, and digital transformation.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The benefits and advantages to a business of incorporating social media into its overarching digital strategy

  • How to differentiate between the most influential social media platforms and their advantages for marketers targeting a specific audience

  • How to implement and analyze the effectiveness of a social content promotion and distribution strategy

Skills you will gain

  • Choose social media platforms and tools
  • Set up a social media experience for a business
  • Share and promote social content
  • Build and sustain a social media community
  • Plan a social media advertising strategy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of social media marketing, content marketing, and digital transformation.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Digital Marketing Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Social Media and Business Strategy

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Social Media Platforms for Business

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Social Content Strategy and Promotion

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 107 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization

Social Media Marketing in Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder