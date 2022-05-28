About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of social media marketing, social commerce, and social media strategy.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use and optimize the advertising features of the Facebook platform

  • How to leverage storytelling and other best practices for engaging an audience on Instagram

  • How to get noticed and engage users on Snapchat

Skills you will gain

  • Set up advertising on Snapchat
  • Uncover campaign insights using native Facebook and Snapchat analytics tools
  • Use Snapchat Ad Manager to set up and optimize SnapAds
  • Set up advertising on Facebook and Instagram
  • Use Facebook Ads Manager to create and optimize ad campaigns
Course 3 of 4 in the
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Digital Marketing Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Facebook Marketing Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 39 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Facebook Ads and Marketing

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Instagram and Snapchat - Social Apps

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Instagram and Snapchat Marketing

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 37 min), 12 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization

Social Media Marketing in Practice

