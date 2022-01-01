- Digital transformation
- Digital Marketing
- Social Media Marketing
- Content Marketing
- Digital Strategy
- Choose social media platforms and tools
- Set up a social media experience for a business
- Share and promote social content
- Build and sustain a social media community
- Plan a social media advertising strategy
- Set up advertising on Snapchat
- Uncover campaign insights using native Facebook and Snapchat analytics tools
Social Media Marketing in Practice Specialization
Develop Your Social Media Marketing Career. Like, Share, and Tweet your way to success with all the core Social Media Marketing skills required for the modern workplace.
Offered By
What you will learn
How digital, social, and mobile technology are changing consumer behavior and expectations to present new challenges and opportunities for businesses
How marketers use the concepts of the Buyers Journey with digital channels to influence behavior and online purchase decisions
How to use the principles of content marketing to find, reach, and engage audiences and to start building brand loyalty and advocacy
The benefits and advantages to a business of incorporating social media into its overarching digital strategy
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, learners will solve a broad range of authentic business problems as they apply the skills and techniques they learn along the way. Learners will select social media channels and create buyer personas and content calendars to target these personas. Based on their social media channel choices, learners will also create detailed campaign targeting plans to help create paid advertising campaigns.
Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of social media marketing, social commerce, and social media strategy.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Social Media and Digital Marketing Fundamentals
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Social Media and Social Content Strategy
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat Marketing
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube Marketing
Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Instructors
Offered by
Digital Marketing Institute
The Digital Marketing Institute is the world’s leading digital marketing and selling professional certification body with a growing network of over 80 education partners in 100 countries.
