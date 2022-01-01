University of California, Davis
Content marketing is a marketing strategy that involves creating media that is compelling to a particular group with the aim of attracting new - and engaging current - customers. Well-placed content addressing the specific needs of your target audience can establish an awareness and authority of your brand while providing them with the information, products, or services they are looking for.
Content marketing is important to learn about because it can be more effective and less expensive than traditional marketing approaches. Instead of searching for your customers with the paid advertising associated with outbound marketing, this approach uses compelling content, SEO optimized copywriting, and eye-catching multimedia on websites, blogs, and social media platforms as part of an inbound marketing strategy. And, with new channels such as podcasting and influencer marketing, content marketers have the ability to engage customers in more ways than ever.
A background in content marketing can inform many different career paths. Since so much content still depends on good writing, including researched articles, in-depth interviews, and scripts for video blogs and podcasts, talented copywriters are often essential to this strategy. Social media specialists as well as SEO specialists are also crucial to content marketing campaigns.
Marketing managers oversee all of an organization’s digital media campaigns, including their content marketing strategies. They are responsible for managing the research, creation, and presentation teams that execute marketing campaigns as well as working with sales, public relations, and product development departments. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they make a median salary of $135,900 per year, and their job growth is expected to be faster than the average for all occupations due to the ever-increasing growth of Internet-based marketing.
Absolutely! Coursera has a wide range of online courses and Specializations on content marketing and related topics like social media marketing, digital marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO). And, because Coursera offers content marketing-related courses from top-ranked schools including the University of California, Davis, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, you won’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education to learn about content marketing online.
You’ll be doing the same coursework as on-campus students, but at a significantly lower tuition. And, with virtual office hours and collaborative student projects, you’ll be able to explore content creation from a broad diversity of perspectives.
Anyone who wants to learn content marketing should have a basic understanding of the goals of marketing and why it's such an important part of a business plan. Any skills or experience in digital marketing will help you even more. Familiarity with Google Analytics is also a plus, as is any experience you have analyzing data or working with keywords. A background in SEO may be helpful too. You'll need good computer skills, as well as writing and editing skills. You'll also need to be familiar with the internet. While it's not necessary, understanding web design and ecommerce may also be beneficial.
People who are best suited for roles in content marketing are those who like to research and analyze. As with any type of marketing, it takes a little detective work to determine who your target audience is. You must be business-minded—after all, the goal of content marketing is to sell more products or services—but also creative, so your marketing plan doesn't just come across as a boring sales pitch. You'll also need to be good with a computer and understand how people use internet tools like search engines, email, blogs, messages boards, and social media. If you're a quick learner, you may be suited for a role in content marketing.
Learning content marketing can be beneficial for anyone who is looking to find an audience online, whether you want to drive people to your personal website, your ecommerce site, or the website for the company where you work. You must enjoy spending time online and coming up with creative and attractive ways to reach that audience. You must also enjoy writing or creating graphics and videos. Those who work in content marketing spend much of their day at their computer and may even work remotely from their homes. As more and more companies take their business online and use content marketing to promote them, learning this valuable skill can set you up for a career in a competitive field for many years to come.