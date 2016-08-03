About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Social Network
  • Viral Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Marketing Strategy
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What Makes Ideas Sticky?

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

How Social Influence Shapes Behavior

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Power of Word of Mouth

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Social Networks

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)

