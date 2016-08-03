Ever wondered why some things become popular, and other don't? Why some products become hits while others flop? Why some ideas take off while others languish? What are the key ideas behind viral marketing? This course explains how things catch on and helps you apply these ideas to be more effective at marketing your ideas, brands, or products. You'll learn how to make ideas stick, how to increase your influence, how to generate more word of mouth, and how to use the power of social networks to spread information and influence. Drawing on principles from his best-selling book, "Contagious: Why Things Catch On," Professor Jonah Berger illustrates successful strategies for you to use buzz to create virality so that your campaigns become more shareable on social media and elsewhere. By the end of this course, you'll have a better understanding of how to craft contagious content, build stickier messages, and get any product, idea, or behavior to catch on.
Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious ContentUniversity of Pennsylvania
- Social Network
- Viral Marketing
- Marketing
- Marketing Strategy
University of Pennsylvania
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Makes Ideas Sticky?
In this module, you'll start to learn what makes products, ideas, and behaviors contagious; in other words, why they catch on. You'll explore the science behind why some things become popular while others fail. You'll also discover the key principles, or six SUCCESs” factors that make messages stick. Finally, you'll learn how to make any idea more memorable, whether it’s a pitch to your boss or a lesson you want students to remember.
How Social Influence Shapes Behavior
In this module, you'll examine how social influence shapes everything people do: from the products we buy and candidates we vote for to the food we like and careers we pursue. You’ll learn how people use others to help them make choices and how companies leverage this power to shape the products and services we use. You'll discover when people are more likely to conform or do the same thing as others, and when they are more likely to diverge or do something different. At the end of this module, you'll understand how to avoid being influenced by others and how to use influence to make yourself more successful.
The Power of Word of Mouth
This module will teach you about the power of word of mouth. You’ll learn why word of mouth, or person to person communication, is 10 times as effective as traditional advertising. Further, you’ll discover why some products or ideas get talked about more than others. Why some online content goes viral or some things get more buzz. You’ll learn the six key STEPPS that drive people to share, and how by understanding those drivers, you can make anything more contagious.
Social Networks
In this module, you'll learn what social networks are, and how they shape the spread of information and influence. How the patterns of social ties between people determine what we do, and what catches on. How people we’ve never even met can influence our tastes and preferences. You’ll learn about how strong and weak ties help get people jobs, and whether to concentrate or spread out marketing resources when launching a new product. By the end of this module, you'll not only be able to analyze the success of popular products, ideas, and services, but also apply these insights to make your own stuff more likely to catch on.
Pleasant tone, many tangible illustrations that bring the theory to life. Well-balanced pace. Could be complemented by a practical exercise - but perfect for working professionals who have less time.
Interesting course with 'sticky' content and relevant examples that heighten the understanding of the concepts. Enjoyed the course and hope to apply the principles in my job role. Highly recommend.
This course is very interesting, helpful and fit to most of people who are working with content, especially for those want to make your content effective to the target audience. I love this course. <3
Very interesting subject! There's science behind all viral contents. It's not the luck. Very easy to understand and put into practice. Best teacher I've ever learned with. Love this course so much!
