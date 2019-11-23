Want your content to go viral? Who doesn't! It takes a thoughtful, integrated approach to make content that stands out in our increasingly oversaturated world. In this fourth course of the Social Marketing Specialization - "Content, Advertising & Social IMC" - you will learn how marketers are successfully navigating today's media landscape. You will learn why developing engaging content for your audience is an essential component in effective social marketing. A panel of experts will unlock the paid/owned/earned media riddle and replace it with an integrated who/what/where approach that utilizes platform-specific messaging to grow your market share. This course also includes an overview of the integrated marketing communications strategy for social and how it is being deployed around the globe, as well as gamification tips to keep your audiences coming back for more. In addition, you will learn the secrets to advertising on Facebook and other social sites.
- Social Media Marketing
- Social Media
- Marketing Strategy
- A/B Testing
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Content Strategy
In this module, you will learn why content is an important component in social marketing. A panel of experts will debunk the paid/owned/earned media riddle and replace it with an integrated who/what/where approach.
Advertising
In this module, you will learn how to develop platform-specific advertising messages to grow your market share.
Social Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC)
In this module, you will learn an overview of the social integrated marketing communications strategy and how it is deployed. You will also learn tips to get your content to go viral and how to keep an audience coming back with gamification.
Measuring Your Social Programs
In this module, you will learn how to develop and measure KPIs - Key Performance Indicators - for your social marketing programs.
- 5 stars78.98%
- 4 stars16.31%
- 3 stars3.64%
- 2 stars0.67%
- 1 star0.38%
Is an awesome course, you can access great and up to date information that allowed you to succeed in your career.
Awesome course! Loved every minute of it. Solid information that isn't diluted or weak. Actionable and valuable to say the least.
Really thoughtful and gives a lot of real-world examples with guidance in using certain templates and tools to navigate social media marketing.
The course is insightful and teaches real-world application of some social media strategies. However, it is not enough by itself; the specialization as a whole will be useful.
In a 2018 survey of businesses, Buffer found that only 29% had effective social media marketing programs. A recent survey of consumers by Tomoson found 92% of consumers trust recommendations from other people over brand content, 70% found consumer reviews to be their second most trusted source, 47% read blogs developed by influencers and experts to discover new trends and new ideas and 35% used blogs to discover new products and services. Also, 20% of women who used social considered products promoted by bloggers they knew. Today, businesses and consumers use social media to make their purchase decisions.
