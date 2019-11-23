About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Social Media Marketing Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Marketing Strategy
  • A/B Testing
Instructor

Offered by

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,692 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Content Strategy

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Advertising

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Social Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC)

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 113 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Measuring Your Social Programs

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Social Media Marketing Specialization

Social Media Marketing

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

