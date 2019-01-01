Profile

Randy Hlavac

Northwestern University & CEO of Marketing Synergy, Inc

Bio

Randy Hlavac is an expert in digital marketing, social media marketing, and social analytics. He is a 20 year instructor of Digital, Social and Mobile Marketing and Content Curation and Digital Marketing at Northwestern University. His book - Social IMC - focuses on how to build effective social media marketing strategies and tactics for any size company located anywhere in the world. In addition to teaching, Randy is the CEO of Marketing Synergy Inc. [www.msinetwork.com] which consults with companies on developing effective, profitable digital marketing strategies and social media marketing programs. Randy is also the creator and "MC" on the Social Media Marketing and a participant in the Content Strategies for Professionals specializations on Coursera.

Courses

What is Social?

The Importance of Listening

Content Strategy for Professionals: Capstone Project

¿Qué son los medios sociales?

Content Strategy for Professionals: Ensuring Your Content's Impact

The Business of Social

Content, Advertising & Social IMC

Content Strategy for Professionals: Expanding Your Content’s Reach

Content Strategy for Professionals: Engaging Audiences

ما هي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي؟

Social Marketing Capstone Project

Engagement & Nurture Marketing Strategies

Content Strategy for Professionals: Managing Content

