Randy Hlavac is an expert in digital marketing, social media marketing, and social analytics. He is a 20 year instructor of Digital, Social and Mobile Marketing and Content Curation and Digital Marketing at Northwestern University. His book - Social IMC - focuses on how to build effective social media marketing strategies and tactics for any size company located anywhere in the world. In addition to teaching, Randy is the CEO of Marketing Synergy Inc. [www.msinetwork.com] which consults with companies on developing effective, profitable digital marketing strategies and social media marketing programs. Randy is also the creator and "MC" on the Social Media Marketing and a participant in the Content Strategies for Professionals specializations on Coursera.