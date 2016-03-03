About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Social Media Marketing Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Social Marketing
  • Social Network
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Social Media
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Social Marketing

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Social Trends

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Business of Social

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Social Overview

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

