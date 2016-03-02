About this Course

Course 6 of 6 in the
Social Media Marketing Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Budget
  • Planning
Course 6 of 6 in the
Social Media Marketing Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

99%(1,239 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Capstone Project

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Selecting a Strategy

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 156 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Develop Your Marketing Program

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Complete and Submit Your Capstone Projects

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

