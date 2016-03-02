Your markets are on social and you need to be there. However, your social strategy needs to be based on the business metrics which define your success. This final Capstone Project in the Social Marketing Specialization will put the methodologies, tools, and insights you have learned to the test as you create a multifaceted plan to assure effective social marketing is an integral part of your business strategy. Whether your company has a sophisticated Engagement Strategy or you are a new start-up, you will learn to harness the full power of social marketing to grow provable market share and build stronger relationships with your high value markets. For success in today's digital world, you must have a plan to integrate your social and mobile marketing strategies into your business strategy. In this Capstone you will use the practical skills that you’ve mastered through the Specialization to demonstrate your ability to integrate social and mobile marketing strategies into a company’s business strategy.
- Social Media Marketing
- Social Media
- Budget
- Planning
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Capstone Project
This Capstone Project will put all that you have learned in the Social Marketing Specialization to the test by asking you to create a multifaceted business plan for future success.
Selecting a Strategy
Select the strategy for your Project and establish your empowering concept.
Develop Your Marketing Program
Establish your KPIs, performance funnels, and your program's budget.
Complete and Submit Your Capstone Projects
This week you will complete and submit your Capstone Projects for peer review.
About the Social Media Marketing Specialization
In a 2018 survey of businesses, Buffer found that only 29% had effective social media marketing programs. A recent survey of consumers by Tomoson found 92% of consumers trust recommendations from other people over brand content, 70% found consumer reviews to be their second most trusted source, 47% read blogs developed by influencers and experts to discover new trends and new ideas and 35% used blogs to discover new products and services. Also, 20% of women who used social considered products promoted by bloggers they knew. Today, businesses and consumers use social media to make their purchase decisions.
