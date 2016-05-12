In this third course in the Social Marketing Specialization - "The Engagement & Nurture Marketing Strategies" - you will learn two of the most effective social strategies used by organizations today. You'll see real-world best practice examples and learn what metrics they use to gauge success. You will also learn the importance of infographics and the impact a well-designed landing page can have on your bottom line. All of the social skills you have learned thus far will be put into action with a multimedia filter and focus blog that you will create to demonstrate how social can enable real-time marketing results. After this MOOC, you will have developed a plan to reach your target consumer markets and know when it is best to either use or avoid specific social marketing strategies.
- Social Marketing
- Social Media
- Marketing Strategy
- Writing
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Social Strategy Overview
In this module, you will learn the three social strategies being used by organizations today.
Engagement Strategy
In this module, you will learn the social engagement strategy. You will see how organizations are using it today, what metrics they use to gauge success, and a real-world best practice example.
Nurture Marketing Strategy
In this module, you will learn the nurture marketing strategy. You will understand why landing pages are so important and how to effectively use a multimedia filter and focus blog to enable real-time marketing results.
Developing a Great Blog
In this module, you will learn how to develop a filter and focus blog, create engaging content, and tips to be effective with it.
Probably the most important in my experience, the encouragement of how to engage in a meaningful way teaches how to really help succeed.
This is such a helpful course. Some of the stuff are a little bit outdated, but without it, you won't understand why things have evolved.
This course was very interesting and was full of valuable, useful information. I learned great strategies for marketing businesses in social media.
This Course is excellent and especially Prof Randy had put in a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc on Social marketing. I highly recommend these Moocs .
In a 2018 survey of businesses, Buffer found that only 29% had effective social media marketing programs. A recent survey of consumers by Tomoson found 92% of consumers trust recommendations from other people over brand content, 70% found consumer reviews to be their second most trusted source, 47% read blogs developed by influencers and experts to discover new trends and new ideas and 35% used blogs to discover new products and services. Also, 20% of women who used social considered products promoted by bloggers they knew. Today, businesses and consumers use social media to make their purchase decisions.
