About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Social Media Marketing Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Social Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Writing
Instructor

Offered by

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,222 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Social Strategy Overview

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Engagement Strategy

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Nurture Marketing Strategy

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Developing a Great Blog

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Social Media Marketing Specialization

Social Media Marketing

