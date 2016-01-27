In a 2014 study of CEOs and CMOs, IBM found 63% wanted social strategies which generate business metrics while only 20% of businesses worldwide actually have them. This means strategies which not only grow your company’s social footprint but link to your sales and marketing systems. With this critical linkage, your social and mobile strategies will provide you with the ability to engage consumers at a 1-to-1 level and measure your social investments in terms of costs, revenues, profits and ROI. In this fifth MOOC of the Social Marketing Specialization - "The Business of Social" - you will learn how to transform your organization's social marketing from an untracked investment to an integral part of your company’s marketing strategy. You will learn the legal considerations involved as well as proven performance metrics and management tactics for success.
- Social Marketing
- Social Media Marketing
- Social Media
- A/B Testing
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Legal Considerations
In this module, you will learn the appropriate security, privacy, and governance considerations to apply to your social marketing strategy.
Metrics
In this module, you will gain a deeper understand of how metrics can be used to drive real business results.
Performance
In this module, you will learn how to create a performance funnel and the key performance indicators necessary to create a sustainable, budgeted program.
Management
In this module, you will learn how to create a pilot program, test it for sustainability, and justify its existence using proven metrics.
This Course is excellent and especially Prof Randy had put in a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc on Social marketing. I highly recommend these Moocs
Thanks for a better understanding of the business of social media and marketing. The series has really clarified much for me.
Super course Thank you Professor and Northwestern University and Coursera for some wonderful material
This course was excellent, so interesting. The material was well structured and had continuity.
In a 2018 survey of businesses, Buffer found that only 29% had effective social media marketing programs. A recent survey of consumers by Tomoson found 92% of consumers trust recommendations from other people over brand content, 70% found consumer reviews to be their second most trusted source, 47% read blogs developed by influencers and experts to discover new trends and new ideas and 35% used blogs to discover new products and services. Also, 20% of women who used social considered products promoted by bloggers they knew. Today, businesses and consumers use social media to make their purchase decisions.
