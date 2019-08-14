Chevron Left
Back to The Business of Social

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Business of Social by Northwestern University

4.7
stars
765 ratings
106 reviews

About the Course

In a 2014 study of CEOs and CMOs, IBM found 63% wanted social strategies which generate business metrics while only 20% of businesses worldwide actually have them. This means strategies which not only grow your company’s social footprint but link to your sales and marketing systems. With this critical linkage, your social and mobile strategies will provide you with the ability to engage consumers at a 1-to-1 level and measure your social investments in terms of costs, revenues, profits and ROI. In this fifth MOOC of the Social Marketing Specialization - "The Business of Social" - you will learn how to transform your organization's social marketing from an untracked investment to an integral part of your company’s marketing strategy. You will learn the legal considerations involved as well as proven performance metrics and management tactics for success. Additional MOOC 5 faculty include: * Rich Gordon (Professor & Director of Digital Innovation, Medill, Northwestern) * Tom Collinger (Executive Director Spiegel Research Center and Senior Director Distance Learning, Medill Integrated Marketing Communications, Northwestern) * Seth Redmore (CMO, Lexalytics, Inc.) * Jeff Davidoff (CMO, Donuts.Domains) * Matt Krull (Business Unit Executive, IBM Security) * Frank Mulhern (Associate Dean, Department Chair, and Professor, Integrated Marketing Communications, Northwestern)...

Top reviews

TW

Oct 17, 2017

Great final course before the capstone to pull all the theory and tools together for justifying the social marketing strategy and tactics. Budgeting and testing frameworks were excellent. Outstanding.

CG

May 1, 2017

Excellent Course to finalize the specialization, It was interesting all the different approaches regarding the way how security, budgeting and other strategies works in the Social Landscape

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 104 Reviews for The Business of Social

By Keith B

Aug 14, 2019

I really enjoyed this module as it capped off the media marketing plan with the necessary means and rationale to present your plan to your company. This MMOC also gave me the opportunity to present my opinion of the Social Media Marketing Specialization as a whole and how it could be improved. I was very pleased with this course, so I had little advice, but giving me this opportunity demonstrates the importance of my input and their need to put out quality training.

By Raja R

Feb 16, 2017

This Course is excellent and especially Prof Randy had put in a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc on Social marketing. I highly recommend these Moocs

By Danielle C

Nov 20, 2018

Great course. The Week 3 Quiz/Assessment didn't really make sense because Klout doesnt exist anymore. Other than that, I enjoyed it.

By christopher

Nov 16, 2020

I am sure that this course has given me enough tools and knowledge that I can contribute to any company or for my personal use. I have learned that marketing is essential and mandatory in order to be successful in selling a product or activity. I highly recommend the course you won't regret it. #Socialmarketing #keeplearning #Bigdata #domorewithless

By Maya C

Oct 10, 2016

An excellent course for those new or seasoned to marketing. We live in a digital world and if you own your own business, work for a large company or are a freelancer (like me) you can grow your business and benefit from this class. Seriously do yourself a favor and take this class!!

By henrietta K

Mar 21, 2016

A great start to this specialization, and excellently done. I've found out things in this course that made lightbulbs go off above my head - and after having finished all 5 courses, I've signed up again to review, and to get the paid version of the course!

By Hira A

May 17, 2021

This course is very informative and provide many ideas and opportunities to move ahead in building a strong business. I'm continuously learning new things related to social media marketing. Tools and strategies are unique and effective.

By Toby W

Oct 18, 2017

Great final course before the capstone to pull all the theory and tools together for justifying the social marketing strategy and tactics. Budgeting and testing frameworks were excellent. Outstanding.

By Cristian G G

May 2, 2017

Excellent Course to finalize the specialization, It was interesting all the different approaches regarding the way how security, budgeting and other strategies works in the Social Landscape

By Arantxa C V V

Nov 29, 2019

El curso es realmente bueno y sencillo de comprender para alguien que no tiene mucho conocimiento de marketing. Es súper recomendado para cualquier persona que desee crecer en este ámbito.

By Brianna W

Jun 6, 2019

After taking this course, I felt like I learned from the rest. I didn't realize how much I absorbed until this one. I've very much enjoyed this program.

By James-Anthony G

Aug 13, 2019

Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!

By Lyssa M

Jun 6, 2016

Another excellent class in the series. Straight-forward information about transforming social media marketing knowledge into an ongoing program.

By Mike D

Nov 26, 2020

The wisdom provided re how to start a social marketing program, how to monitor it and how to prove roi to company management is invaluable.

By Joel R A H

Jul 13, 2020

I really enjoyed the course. At the beginning I did not know what I was going to find but I must tell you that it exceeded my expectations.

By Emmanuel E

Mar 11, 2021

The course is really great and I recommend it to everybody wishing to take their business to the next level using social.

By Ronald B

Aug 16, 2020

Great content! Great Experience! Looking forward to completing the entire specialization. Enrolling for the Capstone now.

By Soren G

Mar 13, 2021

Again another MOOC from Medill that helps understand the business of social and use social to create value for people

By Ninette P

Sep 27, 2020

It has been a wonderful learning process. I really learned a lot and I want to apply all this tools in my company.

By Natasha

Feb 14, 2016

Super course

Thank you Professor and Northwestern University and Coursera for some wonderful material

By Rizwan H

Jan 9, 2021

Overall content is just amazing and Way of communication is simple.

Recommended to Take this course

By Luznery d C V M

Jun 7, 2016

Great course! The course material is focused on the current Social media techniques. Recommended!

By Mary L

May 4, 2020

This course was excellent, so interesting. The material was well structured and had continuity.

By Martynas K

Nov 7, 2016

Excellent course, very brief but does point out some of the important aspects of SM Marketing.

By Bruno G

Feb 15, 2016

Good "cookbook" for create, apply and manage applied marketing, in a real term to a company.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder