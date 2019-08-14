TW
Oct 17, 2017
Great final course before the capstone to pull all the theory and tools together for justifying the social marketing strategy and tactics. Budgeting and testing frameworks were excellent. Outstanding.
CG
May 1, 2017
Excellent Course to finalize the specialization, It was interesting all the different approaches regarding the way how security, budgeting and other strategies works in the Social Landscape
By Keith B•
Aug 14, 2019
I really enjoyed this module as it capped off the media marketing plan with the necessary means and rationale to present your plan to your company. This MMOC also gave me the opportunity to present my opinion of the Social Media Marketing Specialization as a whole and how it could be improved. I was very pleased with this course, so I had little advice, but giving me this opportunity demonstrates the importance of my input and their need to put out quality training.
By Raja R•
Feb 16, 2017
This Course is excellent and especially Prof Randy had put in a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc on Social marketing. I highly recommend these Moocs
By Danielle C•
Nov 20, 2018
Great course. The Week 3 Quiz/Assessment didn't really make sense because Klout doesnt exist anymore. Other than that, I enjoyed it.
By christopher•
Nov 16, 2020
I am sure that this course has given me enough tools and knowledge that I can contribute to any company or for my personal use. I have learned that marketing is essential and mandatory in order to be successful in selling a product or activity. I highly recommend the course you won't regret it. #Socialmarketing #keeplearning #Bigdata #domorewithless
By Maya C•
Oct 10, 2016
An excellent course for those new or seasoned to marketing. We live in a digital world and if you own your own business, work for a large company or are a freelancer (like me) you can grow your business and benefit from this class. Seriously do yourself a favor and take this class!!
By henrietta K•
Mar 21, 2016
A great start to this specialization, and excellently done. I've found out things in this course that made lightbulbs go off above my head - and after having finished all 5 courses, I've signed up again to review, and to get the paid version of the course!
By Hira A•
May 17, 2021
This course is very informative and provide many ideas and opportunities to move ahead in building a strong business. I'm continuously learning new things related to social media marketing. Tools and strategies are unique and effective.
By Toby W•
Oct 18, 2017
Great final course before the capstone to pull all the theory and tools together for justifying the social marketing strategy and tactics. Budgeting and testing frameworks were excellent. Outstanding.
By Cristian G G•
May 2, 2017
Excellent Course to finalize the specialization, It was interesting all the different approaches regarding the way how security, budgeting and other strategies works in the Social Landscape
By Arantxa C V V•
Nov 29, 2019
El curso es realmente bueno y sencillo de comprender para alguien que no tiene mucho conocimiento de marketing. Es súper recomendado para cualquier persona que desee crecer en este ámbito.
By Brianna W•
Jun 6, 2019
After taking this course, I felt like I learned from the rest. I didn't realize how much I absorbed until this one. I've very much enjoyed this program.
By James-Anthony G•
Aug 13, 2019
Randy and the team are brilliant. I am redoing this entire specialization to remain engaged with the content. Great work Randy and Northwestern!
By Lyssa M•
Jun 6, 2016
Another excellent class in the series. Straight-forward information about transforming social media marketing knowledge into an ongoing program.
By Mike D•
Nov 26, 2020
The wisdom provided re how to start a social marketing program, how to monitor it and how to prove roi to company management is invaluable.
By Joel R A H•
Jul 13, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. At the beginning I did not know what I was going to find but I must tell you that it exceeded my expectations.
By Emmanuel E•
Mar 11, 2021
The course is really great and I recommend it to everybody wishing to take their business to the next level using social.
By Ronald B•
Aug 16, 2020
Great content! Great Experience! Looking forward to completing the entire specialization. Enrolling for the Capstone now.
By Soren G•
Mar 13, 2021
Again another MOOC from Medill that helps understand the business of social and use social to create value for people
By Ninette P•
Sep 27, 2020
It has been a wonderful learning process. I really learned a lot and I want to apply all this tools in my company.
By Natasha•
Feb 14, 2016
Super course
Thank you Professor and Northwestern University and Coursera for some wonderful material
By Rizwan H•
Jan 9, 2021
Overall content is just amazing and Way of communication is simple.
Recommended to Take this course
By Luznery d C V M•
Jun 7, 2016
Great course! The course material is focused on the current Social media techniques. Recommended!
By Mary L•
May 4, 2020
This course was excellent, so interesting. The material was well structured and had continuity.
By Martynas K•
Nov 7, 2016
Excellent course, very brief but does point out some of the important aspects of SM Marketing.
By Bruno G•
Feb 15, 2016
Good "cookbook" for create, apply and manage applied marketing, in a real term to a company.