In this second MOOC in the Social Marketing Specialization - "The Importance of Listening" - you will go deep into the Big Data of social and gain a more complete picture of what can be learned from interactions on social sites. You will be amazed at just how much information can be extracted from a single post, picture, or video. In this MOOC, guest speakers from Social Gist, BroadReader, Lexalytics, Semantria, Radian6, and IBM's Bluemix and Social Media Analytics Tools (SMA) will join Professor Hlavac to take you through the full range of analytics tools and options available to you and how to get the most from them. The best part, most of them will be available to you through the MOOC for free! Those purchasing the MOOC will receive special tools, templates, and videos to enhance your learning experience. In completing this course you will develop a fuller understanding of the data and will be able to increase the effectiveness of your content strategy by making better decisions and spotting crises before they happen! MOOC 2 bonus content in the paid toolkit includes access to Semantria's analytics engine to extract some data on the markets you are developing and have it analyzed.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Big Data
In this module, you will learn how big data is collected, standardized, and deployed by organizations into big insights.
Big Information
In this module, you will learn how to use key social information to drive your social strategy using state of the art analytics systems.
Big Insights
In this module, you will learn how data is transformed into actionable insights for your social marketing programs.
Real-Time in Action
In this module, you will learn how big data and big insights are being used by global businesses and organizations to drive their content strategies and prevent crises from happening.
Very well structured, all content covered a lots of sources and analytic tools provided! Very satisfied with the course, the instructor and overall experience.
Im so grateful for what I'm learning and the tools given with my paid subscription. I'm having fun and building my business on social! Love this course.
This is a great course which would provide you the necessary tool and perspective into current social medias. Thank you, profess Randy, and peers who helped me along the way. Best wishes!
It is a wonderful experience. This course not only teaches you knowledge of social media marketing, but practical ways to motivate your growing in social media marketing.
In a 2018 survey of businesses, Buffer found that only 29% had effective social media marketing programs. A recent survey of consumers by Tomoson found 92% of consumers trust recommendations from other people over brand content, 70% found consumer reviews to be their second most trusted source, 47% read blogs developed by influencers and experts to discover new trends and new ideas and 35% used blogs to discover new products and services. Also, 20% of women who used social considered products promoted by bloggers they knew. Today, businesses and consumers use social media to make their purchase decisions.
