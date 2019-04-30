MH
Oct 6, 2020
I didn't have any idea to how control social media, but after this course that was so practical learned how to control , monitor and observe the operation and also how to find solutions to thrive.
AM
Feb 16, 2021
Thank you Coursera, DOST and Northwestern University. I really enjoy the course. I hope I had much time to finish the whole course. Hopefully, if there is another opportunity like this, I will.
By Jill M•
Apr 30, 2019
This course provides out of date information, including on the peer-reviewed assignment. Google+ and Klout are gone--have to wonder what else is no longer up to date? Many of us found that SocialMention is all but useless--the keyword and hashtags are far too general, and/or irrelevant to the subject being searched. And the video seem endless! A list of the different free analytics tools for different media would be sufficient--we don't need 6-10 minute videos of them all. This class needs to be updated and streamlined. I would include a few quizzes that require brief hands-on exploration of some of the analytics tools for twitter, youtube, etc.
By Ali T•
Oct 24, 2016
Honestly- I think the first two classes are very boring. The fact that there is a 60 year old man sitting at a table is the antithesis of what this course should be to be honest.
By maya l•
Mar 11, 2017
This course was difficult to follow and the free trials offered seemed forced upon us. Lexalytics isn't available for a Mac, so I couldn't even use it. I think this portion of the specialization would be much better if it focused more on the value of these tools rather than trying to get us to install them. It might be useful for some (especially those in B2C or willing to play around with the tech), but it was a waste of time for me. I would have preferred to just take a look at some proven case studies linked to the tools.
By Sarah D•
Jul 3, 2017
I quit doing this course half way through because of continued lack of support in accessing the tools that were necessary to do the course. I wrote multiple requests for help and when they were eventually answered, I was continually told to try things I had already tried and written detailed descriptions of the steps that had not worked. I tried every avenue and eventually gave up. Ironically, this course is called the Importance of Listening. I was extremely disappointed and frustrated.
By Laura S•
Feb 5, 2018
While the lectures are worthwhile, the toolkit alone is worth paying for this class. You'll learn how to use various social tools, and you'll apply them in the peer-reviewed assignment (in week 3) that will require you to actually find and describe the top keywords, hashtags, influencers, and communities relevant to your business. Note: this assignment may take you considerably longer than the estimated 1-3 hours for the course that week.
By Atsushi K•
Jan 25, 2020
Hi ya. I completed this course in a week. This course, "The Importance of Listening" concretely specifies the keywords and the influencers from the social medias such as Twitter, instagram, and Facebook etc. Then I learned the process of analysis, so I recommend it for learners who want to start the analysis while actually moving their hands. Best wishes.
By yola f•
Feb 28, 2021
Very, very, very good course. I got lots of new knowledge in terms of digital marketing tools, analystics and many others. I got new persepective about content creation and digital marketing analysis after fininshing this course. Can't wait to learn another course. Thankyou Coursera
By Javiera S V•
Jan 28, 2021
Muy buen curso y actualizado considerando que fue creado en 2015. Entrega herramientas tanto pagadas como gratuitas, estas últimas las encontré sumamente útiles para poder empezar a acercarse un poco más al Social Listening. Además entrega casos reales con muy buenos exponentes.
By AJ M•
Feb 17, 2021
By Anthony L F•
Nov 5, 2017
This course is great because you get hands on experience with social listening tools. If you work in social media marketing and want to know more about listening, this class is worth the time.
By fcastilloch•
Mar 16, 2021
amazing course, i really love the professors and the influential people and companies that are big brands and leaders in their field.
By Jacky B•
Jul 8, 2021
This course is amazing and really helps you to listen your social media audience
By Richard G•
Feb 12, 2021
LOTS of great resources for people starting out or experts in the field.
By Laura G•
Feb 3, 2021
Very useful and with valuable information to jump into the social wave
By David G•
Jan 14, 2021
Learned so much about the invasive methods of marketing today.
By Petar M•
Jan 13, 2022
Many useful information are gathered in this course :)
By Umar D•
Apr 20, 2021
Excellent course I am pleased to take this course 😊
By Huzaifa A•
May 6, 2021
Tremendous learning by NorthWestern and Coursera
By Halyna Y•
Jan 31, 2021
It was great! Thanks a lot for information
By Rukkiya B•
Apr 20, 2021
Outstanding Experience
By Tirtha S G•
Apr 26, 2021
Excellent Courses.
By bayan s a•
Mar 28, 2022
ممتازه شكرا لكم
By Andre D d S•
Feb 20, 2021
Amazing course!
By Nguyễn T N L K F•
Oct 31, 2021
<3 thankss
By Mubasher N•
Mar 31, 2021
excellent