The Importance of Listening by Northwestern University

4.6
stars
1,569 ratings
317 reviews

About the Course

In this second MOOC in the Social Marketing Specialization - "The Importance of Listening" - you will go deep into the Big Data of social and gain a more complete picture of what can be learned from interactions on social sites. You will be amazed at just how much information can be extracted from a single post, picture, or video. In this MOOC, guest speakers from Social Gist, BroadReader, Lexalytics, Semantria, Radian6, and IBM's Bluemix and Social Media Analytics Tools (SMA) will join Professor Hlavac to take you through the full range of analytics tools and options available to you and how to get the most from them. The best part, most of them will be available to you through the MOOC for free! Those purchasing the MOOC will receive special tools, templates, and videos to enhance your learning experience. In completing this course you will develop a fuller understanding of the data and will be able to increase the effectiveness of your content strategy by making better decisions and spotting crises before they happen! MOOC 2 bonus content in the paid toolkit includes access to Semantria's analytics engine to extract some data on the markets you are developing and have it analyzed. As a student in this course, you are being provided the opportunity to access IBM Bluemix® platform-as-a-service trial for up to six months at no-charge with no credit card (up to a $1500 value). NOTE: By enrolling in this course, given access to IBM's Bluemix technology for one month for free as well as Lexalytics' Semantria tool. For those earning a Course Certificate, you will be given an additional five months of Bluemix and three months of Semantria at no cost with a special key code. By enrolling for a Course Certificate for this MOOC, you are acknowledging that your email will be shared with Lexalytics for the sole and express purpose of generating your individual key code. After the key code has been generated, Lexalytics will delete your email from its records. Additional MOOC 2 faculty include: * Steve Dodd (SVP Business Development, Effyis - dba BoardReader and Socialgist - Global Social Media Content Access) * Seth Redmore (CMO, Lexalytics, Inc.) * Chris Gruber (Social Media Analytics Solution Architect, IBM) * Russell Beardall (Cloud Architect, IBM) * Tom Collinger (Executive Director Spiegel Research Center and Senior Director Distance Learning, Medill Integrated Marketing Communications, Northwestern) * Tressie Lieberman (VP Digital Innovation, Taco Bell)...

Top reviews

MH

Oct 6, 2020

I didn't have any idea to how control social media, but after this course that was so practical learned how to control , monitor and observe the operation and also how to find solutions to thrive.

AM

Feb 16, 2021

Thank you Coursera, DOST and Northwestern University. I really enjoy the course. I hope I had much time to finish the whole course. Hopefully, if there is another opportunity like this, I will.

Filter by:

Reviews for The Importance of Listening

By Jill M

Apr 30, 2019

This course provides out of date information, including on the peer-reviewed assignment. Google+ and Klout are gone--have to wonder what else is no longer up to date? Many of us found that SocialMention is all but useless--the keyword and hashtags are far too general, and/or irrelevant to the subject being searched. And the video seem endless! A list of the different free analytics tools for different media would be sufficient--we don't need 6-10 minute videos of them all. This class needs to be updated and streamlined. I would include a few quizzes that require brief hands-on exploration of some of the analytics tools for twitter, youtube, etc.

By Ali T

Oct 24, 2016

Honestly- I think the first two classes are very boring. The fact that there is a 60 year old man sitting at a table is the antithesis of what this course should be to be honest.

By maya l

Mar 11, 2017

This course was difficult to follow and the free trials offered seemed forced upon us. Lexalytics isn't available for a Mac, so I couldn't even use it. I think this portion of the specialization would be much better if it focused more on the value of these tools rather than trying to get us to install them. It might be useful for some (especially those in B2C or willing to play around with the tech), but it was a waste of time for me. I would have preferred to just take a look at some proven case studies linked to the tools.

By Sarah D

Jul 3, 2017

I quit doing this course half way through because of continued lack of support in accessing the tools that were necessary to do the course. I wrote multiple requests for help and when they were eventually answered, I was continually told to try things I had already tried and written detailed descriptions of the steps that had not worked. I tried every avenue and eventually gave up. Ironically, this course is called the Importance of Listening. I was extremely disappointed and frustrated.

By Laura S

Feb 5, 2018

While the lectures are worthwhile, the toolkit alone is worth paying for this class. You'll learn how to use various social tools, and you'll apply them in the peer-reviewed assignment (in week 3) that will require you to actually find and describe the top keywords, hashtags, influencers, and communities relevant to your business. Note: this assignment may take you considerably longer than the estimated 1-3 hours for the course that week.

By Atsushi K

Jan 25, 2020

Hi ya. I completed this course in a week. This course, "The Importance of Listening" concretely specifies the keywords and the influencers from the social medias such as Twitter, instagram, and Facebook etc. Then I learned the process of analysis, so I recommend it for learners who want to start the analysis while actually moving their hands. Best wishes.

By yola f

Feb 28, 2021

Very, very, very good course. I got lots of new knowledge in terms of digital marketing tools, analystics and many others. I got new persepective about content creation and digital marketing analysis after fininshing this course. Can't wait to learn another course. Thankyou Coursera

By Javiera S V

Jan 28, 2021

Muy buen curso y actualizado considerando que fue creado en 2015. Entrega herramientas tanto pagadas como gratuitas, estas últimas las encontré sumamente útiles para poder empezar a acercarse un poco más al Social Listening. Además entrega casos reales con muy buenos exponentes.

By AJ M

Feb 17, 2021

Thank you Coursera, DOST and Northwestern University. I really enjoy the course. I hope I had much time to finish the whole course. Hopefully, if there is another opportunity like this, I will.

By Anthony L F

Nov 5, 2017

This course is great because you get hands on experience with social listening tools. If you work in social media marketing and want to know more about listening, this class is worth the time.

By fcastilloch

Mar 16, 2021

amazing course, i really love the professors and the influential people and companies that are big brands and leaders in their field.

By Jacky B

Jul 8, 2021

This course is amazing and really helps you to listen your social media audience

By Richard G

Feb 12, 2021

LOTS of great resources for people starting out or experts in the field.

By Laura G

Feb 3, 2021

Very useful and with valuable information to jump into the social wave

By David G

Jan 14, 2021

Learned so much about the invasive methods of marketing today.

By Petar M

Jan 13, 2022

Many useful information are gathered in this course :)

By Umar D

Apr 20, 2021

Excellent course I am pleased to take this course 😊

By Huzaifa A

May 6, 2021

Tremendous learning by NorthWestern and Coursera

By Halyna Y

Jan 31, 2021

It was great! Thanks a lot for information

By Rukkiya B

Apr 20, 2021

Outstanding Experience

By Tirtha S G

Apr 26, 2021

Excellent Courses.

By bayan s a

Mar 28, 2022

ممتازه شكرا لكم

By Andre D d S

Feb 20, 2021

Amazing course!

By Nguyễn T N L K F

Oct 31, 2021

<3 thankss

By Mubasher N

Mar 31, 2021

excellent

